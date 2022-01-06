90 Day Fiance star switches to selling fart jar NFTs after heart attack scare

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto has turned her ‘fart jar’ business into NFTs after she was hospitalized following a health scare.

In 2021, the popularity of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) grew at an extraordinary rate, with a number of big names getting involved, including popular YouTuber Logan Paul.

But to kick off 2022, the latest addition to the NFT game has potentially one of the most bizarre backstories yet.

Former 90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto caught people’s attention in December when she revealed she made almost $50,000 a week selling her farts in jars, saying: “I think my main motivation was money, but I also thought it’d be a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people’s attention.”

She even allowed herself “cheat days” every week where she would indulge in certain types of foods that she knew would “make [her] more gassy.”

However, she has now revealed that she has decided to stop selling the jars after she was hospitalized due to “overdoing it.”

The reality star told Jam Press: “I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments.”

“I didn’t tell my doctors about the farting in the jar but I did tell them about my diet. It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains,” she went on to say. The doctors advised her to change her diet and take gas suppressant medication.

However, it looks like Stephanie isn’t planning on letting her ‘fart jar’ business stop entirely. In January she announced the launch of her own collection of ‘fart jar NFTs,’ with one jar costing 0.05 ETH. Her site also reveals that 100 tokens can be redeemed for a real fart jar.

“There has never been a more unique & iconic launch of digital fart art! We put the art in fart!” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the launch of the project.

The star’s business has certainly caused a stir online, though it likely won’t be the last strange NFT to catch people’s attention.