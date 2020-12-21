9-year-old beats Mr Beast & PewDiePie as 2020's highest-paid YouTuber - Dexerto

A Forbes list of the highest-paid YouTube stars of 2020 has been revealed and a 9-year-old has topped the chart, apparently raking in close to $30 million.

When you think of the highest-paid YouTubers on the platform, names such as Mr Beast, PewDiePie, David Dobrik, and Dude Perfect come to mind. These are all well-known personalities that pull millions of views every single time they upload.

However, although these creators are near the top of the pecking order, none of them quite reached the heights of one particular 9-year-old in 2020.

YouTube’s top earner is a 9-year-old toy reviewer

A list from Forbes has revealed the estimated top earners on Youtube for the year 2020. For the most part, the list contains a number of familiar faces including David Dobrik at #9, Markiplier at #5, and Dude Perfect at #3.

The biggest surprise for some will be the number one position. It may have been assumed by a lot of people that Mr Beast would secure the top spot after a year of countless viral videos and insane channel growth.

In total, he reached over 3 billion views in 2020 and acquired an estimated $29.5 million in earnings. However, these numbers were only enough to secure him an impressive second place.

The top spot was taken by Ryan Kaji or better known for his YouTube toy channel, Ryan’s World. The 9-year-old YouTube star blew the competition out of the water, hitting over 12 billion views and earning an estimated $29.5 million.

This is Ryan’s second year at the top, holding the number one position from last year’s list. Considering the amount of success Mr Beast had had this year, it really puts into perspective the number of views Ryan has accumulated.

It’s obvious there’s a huge younger audience seeking toy-related content and parents looking for videos for their children to watch.

By the looks of it, the toy-related YouTube channels will continue to dominate the top earner’s list long into the future. There’s no sign of the views dropping off and Ryan’s channel is just getting bigger and bigger.