7-Eleven employee destroys Florida woman complaining about drink prices in wild TikTok

. Last updated: Aug 01, 2022
7-eleven employee blasts florida woman
TikTok/thatsyesi

A 7-Eleven employee’s brutal shutdown of a Florida ‘Karen’ upset over drink prices has created a buzz on TikTok with users having the worker’s back for how he handled the situation.

It’s not every day you see a store employee absolutely lash out at a potential customer, but that’s exactly what happened in a wild TikTok making waves on the platform.

Last week, TikToker ‘thatsyesi’ uploaded a video supposedly sent to them by their brother showing a woman raging inside of a 7-Eleven.

According to the TikToker, the woman was furious that her soda cost her $3 and not $2, prompting a shouting match between her and an employee at the cash.

7-Eleven worker puts ‘Karen’ on blast

While a lot of the video’s audio is hard to decipher, at one point the employee can be heard calling the upset woman a “scallywag.”

“Get the f**k out of here with your raggedy ass,” he screamed. “B*tch, I’m trying to help your stupid ass and you want to come up here with that bullsh*t. F**k you!”

To make things even worse for the woman in the video, the uploader even claims that the woman got her money back, but continued to cause trouble in the store.

In the comments, users voiced their support for the employee and even called for him to get a raise for handling the situation with such intensity.

7-eleven store
Flickr/Luca Ferretti
Things got intense inside the 7-Eleven.

“That man needs a bonus! A raise! A promotion and a 4 week paid vacation,” one wrote.

“I really need to start using scallywag more,” someone else said, impressed with the employee’s vocabulary.

“After working customer service, I don’t see anything wrong here,” replied another user.

It’s not known what happened after the woman left and if business continued as normal, but judging by the comments, it seems like many don’t want the employee to be reprimanded for his actions.

