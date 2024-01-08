Restaurant server refuses to serve “insane” family who left $1 tip

A restaurant worker went viral after sharing her experience with an “insane” family who only left her a $1 tip, sparking a debate on TikTok.

In a video that’s since gone viral, a server named Tyler gained notoriety on the platform after she ranted about some of the worst customers she served at the end of 2023.

In one of her most recent experiences, a family of four who sat in a booth caused chaos after disrupting fellow customers and creating a huge mess.

Article continues after ad

“This table with the kids, the kids running around, throwing sh*t, the adults are acting weird, the adults guzzled down 6 sweet teas each, it was insane… then the guy is waving the checkbook in my face,” she reveals.

Article continues after ad

She says that to top everything off, they only left her a $1 tip from an $86 order. “A dollar? I would rather you stiff me because that’s mad disrespectful. You think all that was worth a f*cking dollar?”

Article continues after ad

TikTok debate “insane” restaurant tipping situation

Captioning her video, “Adding this table to the list of customers I refuse to serve,” people were quick to comment on the somewhat viral TikTok.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“People don’t understand when you don’t tip, that server is paying you to wait on you! we have to tip out on our sales. Been bad lately,” a fellow server shared.

“Biggest red flag is anyone who disrespects servers and doesn’t tip, probably because I used to be one, raised my kids on counting my tips for their math,” another concurred.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some, however, weren’t convinced by Tyler’s bold statement, instead sympathizing with the customers, writing: “I understand that it’s frustrating to you as a server, but as a parent, it’s a lot.”

In other food news, a customer became enraged after the barista expected a tip for serving them a cup of water.

