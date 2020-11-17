 2HYPE YouTube group joins 100 Thieves - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

2HYPE YouTube group joins 100 Thieves

Published: 17/Nov/2020 19:19

by Alan Bernal
100 thieves nadeshot 2hype
Nadeshot Twitter

Share

100 Thieves 2HYPE

100 Thieves have signed YouTube mega-group 2HYPE to the company’s impressive sheet of content creators. The six members of the collective will now represent the LA-based organization.

2HYPE is made up of YouTubers CashNasty, Jesser, ZackTTG, Kristopher London, Jiedel, and Mopi, all of who bring in millions of views per channel every month. The six YouTubers formed the group 2HYPE in May 2019, and amassed over 1 million subscribers on that channel within 50 videos.

They’re known primarily for their gym retreats and content revolving around a basketball court, each brimming with unique personalities that adds tremendous variety to their videos.

Now the talent will be creating their regular schedule of content as reps of the 100T brand, which should play out fairly similar to the org’s last groups signing with The Mob.

“We’re so thrilled today to welcome 2HYPE to 100 Thieves,” 100T announced. “This group of 6 creators sits at the forefront of sports, gaming, & culture. Just in the past few years, they’ve amassed over 18M YouTube subs across their channels. We look forward to so many collabs to come!”

2HYPE will let the org expand into yet another vertical of video creation, as the org intends for the signing to let them “branch out further in the sports realm and create an inflection point for 2HYPE on content production and brand partnerships.”

As seasoned NBA 2K players, every individual member of the group has a close read on the pulse of online sports entertainment and will now merge their own millions of subscribers to the 100T community.

In the two-part announcement video, every member was officially iced with the 100 Thieves chain to commemorate the new signing.

Just like The Mob in 2019, 2HYPE is expected to add another style of content to the org’s multifaceted hold on the streaming/video creation space.

This marks a second major expansion for the company in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the org announcing their return to Call of Duty esports with the LA Thieves franchise.

100 Thieves are making big moves, and the new collaboration with 2HYPE is only going to bolster the army of creators signed by the org.

Entertainment

TikTok star Arielle worries fans after claiming she’s been kidnapped

Published: 17/Nov/2020 19:15

by Virginia Glaze
Two photos of Arielle are shown side by side.
Instagram: @ari3llex1

Share

Popular influencer Arielle has sent her fans into a frenzy after posting a concerning Tweet, claiming that she was kidnapped and placed into a mental institution without her consent.

Arielle — better known by her username ‘ari3llex1’ — is a relatively popular name across multiple social media platforms, most notably Instagram and TikTok, where she boasts a combined 360,000 followers due to her humorous videos and killer fashion sense.

However, Arielle has been absent from social media since late October, which some fans feel is a cause for concern, given her status as an internet icon.

After nothing but radio silence for nearly three weeks, Arielle made a comment that has stirred debate among her fans and critics, alike.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💄Ari💋 (@ari3llex1)

The comment claimed that she was kidnapped from her home by unidentified men and placed into a mental health institution without her consent, which she stated is somewhere in the state of Connecticut.

“GUYS!” she began. “I was taken from my house by these big men and they tied me up! I’m in a mental hospital and I stole a computer and I’m typing this. I’m somewhere in Connecticut. Idk what to do, this isn’t a joke!”

Considering her relative silence on social media for a number of weeks, this sudden, out-of-character comment has a number of fans concerned for her safety — although others aren’t too sure that it isn’t merely an elaborate a hoax.

“I really hope this isn’t a joke,” one user said of the situation. “If it isn’t, please don’t make jokes.”

“This better not be joke, it’s not funny at all,” another said.

A Twitter user has since claimed that Arielle’s parents were behind the alleged kidnapping, although these claims have yet to be verified. They have also claimed that a friend has tracked down her IP address from her recent activity, although her location has allegedly not been released due to purported privacy and legal purposes.

No matter the circumstances, this instance is certainly concerning, with both fans and critics alike on the edges of their seats as they await further information.

Stay tuned to Dexerto for more on this developing story.