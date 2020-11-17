2HYPE YouTube group joins 100 Thieves - Dexerto

100 Thieves have signed YouTube mega-group 2HYPE to the company’s impressive sheet of content creators. The six members of the collective will now represent the LA-based organization.

2HYPE is made up of YouTubers CashNasty, Jesser, ZackTTG, Kristopher London, Jiedel, and Mopi, all of who bring in millions of views per channel every month. The six YouTubers formed the group 2HYPE in May 2019, and amassed over 1 million subscribers on that channel within 50 videos.

They’re known primarily for their gym retreats and content revolving around a basketball court, each brimming with unique personalities that adds tremendous variety to their videos.

Now the talent will be creating their regular schedule of content as reps of the 100T brand, which should play out fairly similar to the org’s last groups signing with The Mob.

“We’re so thrilled today to welcome 2HYPE to 100 Thieves,” 100T announced. “This group of 6 creators sits at the forefront of sports, gaming, & culture. Just in the past few years, they’ve amassed over 18M YouTube subs across their channels. We look forward to so many collabs to come!”

2HYPE will let the org expand into yet another vertical of video creation, as the org intends for the signing to let them “branch out further in the sports realm and create an inflection point for 2HYPE on content production and brand partnerships.”

As seasoned NBA 2K players, every individual member of the group has a close read on the pulse of online sports entertainment and will now merge their own millions of subscribers to the 100T community.

In the two-part announcement video, every member was officially iced with the 100 Thieves chain to commemorate the new signing.

Just like The Mob in 2019, 2HYPE is expected to add another style of content to the org’s multifaceted hold on the streaming/video creation space.

This marks a second major expansion for the company in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the org announcing their return to Call of Duty esports with the LA Thieves franchise.

100 Thieves are making big moves, and the new collaboration with 2HYPE is only going to bolster the army of creators signed by the org.