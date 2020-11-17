PewDiePie reveals what he hates about working with other YouTubers - Dexerto

During his latest upload Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg opened up to viewers about the one thing he hates the most about YouTube collaborations. The Swedish star revealed an annoying thing some content creators do when asking to work with him.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel, PewDiePie has undisputedly been the face of YouTube for the last decade. The entertainer has fans all around the world.

Over the course of his career, Kjellberg has gotten to collaborate with some of the platform’s top creators. However, according to the 31-year-old, there is one aspect of working with his peers that he can’t stand.

PewDiePie reveals one thing he dislikes about YouTube collabs

In past interviews, the YouTuber has explained that he loves to work with other online creators. In 2020, his move to streaming has already seen him team up with Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, and even former rapper Logic.

During his November 16 upload, PewDiePie revealed what is a deal breaker for him when it comes to collaborations. “I do get a lot of ask for collabs. Whenever this collab goes through someone’s agent or like my manager, I’m like ‘Nah, no f**king way’,” he said.

The star then clarified that he would rather be asked about it directly. “That is just so corporate. What the f**ck are you doing? Just ask me.” He then jokingly mocked an agent and said “Hey Felix, we should collaborate. We think it would do great for you!”

(Topic stars at 07:49)

In a 2019 update vlog, the 31-year-old explained to his fans that he’s actually an introvert, and can sometimes be “socially awkward” – something he joked about during his November video.

PewDiePie does like working with other YouTubers, but those looking to collab with him should just ask the Swede directly and avoid going through their agent or manager.

In May, Kjellberg signed a major streaming exclusivity deal with Google. The star’s move to live entertainment has already been a massive success, as he continues to be one of the most watched streamers in the world.