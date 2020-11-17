 PewDiePie reveals what he hates about working with other YouTubers - Dexerto
PewDiePie reveals what he hates about working with other YouTubers

Published: 17/Nov/2020 18:53

by Brent Koepp
PewDiePie

During his latest upload Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg opened up to viewers about the one thing he hates the most about YouTube collaborations. The Swedish star revealed an annoying thing some content creators do when asking to work with him.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel, PewDiePie has undisputedly been the face of YouTube for the last decade. The entertainer has fans all around the world.

Over the course of his career, Kjellberg has gotten to collaborate with some of the platform’s top creators. However, according to the 31-year-old, there is one aspect of working with his peers that he can’t stand.

The YouTuber reacted to collaboration requests.

PewDiePie reveals one thing he dislikes about YouTube collabs

In past interviews, the YouTuber has explained that he loves to work with other online creators. In 2020, his move to streaming has already seen him team up with Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, and even former rapper Logic.

During his November 16 upload, PewDiePie revealed what is a deal breaker for him when it comes to collaborations. “I do get a lot of ask for collabs. Whenever this collab goes through someone’s agent or like my manager, I’m like ‘Nah, no f**king way’,” he said.

The star then clarified that he would rather be asked about it directly. “That is just so corporate. What the f**ck are you doing? Just ask me.” He then jokingly mocked an agent and said “Hey Felix, we should collaborate. We think it would do great for you!”

(Topic stars at 07:49)

In a 2019 update vlog, the 31-year-old explained to his fans that he’s actually an introvert, and can sometimes be “socially awkward” – something he joked about during his November video.

PewDiePie does like working with other YouTubers, but those looking to collab with him should just ask the Swede directly and avoid going through their agent or manager.

In May, Kjellberg signed a major streaming exclusivity deal with Google. The star’s move to live entertainment has already been a massive success, as he continues to be one of the most watched streamers in the world.

Entertainment

Dixie D’Amelio hits back at claims her parents treat her badly

Published: 17/Nov/2020 17:31

by Jacob Hale
Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio is one of the biggest names on social media right now, as a TikTok sensation and older sister of the app’s most followed creator, Charli D’Amelio.

Dixie has little under 50 million followers on the platform, making her one of the top five followed creators on there, as well as spreading her fan base across other platforms, including YouTube.

That said, a lot of fans seem to think she lives somewhat in her younger sister’s shadow, with Charli being no less than an absolute dominant force on TikTok, on the verge of hitting 100 million followers at the time of writing.

As such, some fans seem to believe that the D’Amelio parents show favoritism towards Charli, or treat Dixie badly — but she’s responded to critics and let them know the score.

Charli and Dixie have seen unrivalled success on TikTok.

While accusations about the D’Amelio parents have been ongoing for some time now, Dixie had clearly had enough when scrolling through TikTok comments on November 16.

As posted by TikTokroom, Dixie responded to at least two comments saying similar things. The first saw Dixie simply say “no” to someone who suggested that “her mom always looks so embarrassed of her” but not of Charli.

The second was a response to someone asking why Dixie’s parents “treat her so badly” — to which she simply replied that “they don’t.”

Dixie was very blunt with those making accusations of her parents’ alleged favoritism.

The D’Amelio family has come under a fair amount of flak due to this issue, something that all family members — both parents and children — have vehemently denied in the past.

It goes without saying that Dixie firmly believes her parents treat the siblings equally, and it’s probably not nice for them to see comments such as these, even despite all of the success they’ve had on TikTok.

Hopefully this will slow down the amount of fans firing accusations at the TikTok parents — though we’re not sure how likely that is.