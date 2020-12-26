Minecraft streamer Tommyinnit hits huge YouTube milestone after 1m subscribers in a month - Dexerto

Minecraft YouTuber Tommyinnit has gained 1 million YouTube subscribers over the span of just one month to take him over the 4 million mark, in another landmark moment in his surge in popularity.

At the start of the year, Tommyinnit was a Twitch streamer with a relatively modest following. He had just under 26k followers and averaged roughly 500 viewers per stream. However, in the past few months his popularity has ballooned to the point that he’s become easily the fastest-growing Twitch streamer on the platform.

This boost in popularity is largely down to him joining the Dream Team Survival Multiplayer server – a Minecraft multiplayer story featuring a variety of big figures in the Minecraft scene, like Dream himself, who battle for control of the land.

Tommyinnit regularly streams his Minecraft adventures on Twitch, then takes the highlights and uploads them to YouTube, where he’s lately seen a monumental rise in popularity. On December 3, he was celebrating reaching 3 million subs. By the end of Christmas Day, he’d reached 4 million in a meteoric rise for the 16-year-old.

best christmas present ever, seriously, thank you all so much!! <3 pic.twitter.com/T5JyBNNdOB — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) December 25, 2020

Whether Tommyinnit will maintain this insane growth trajectory in the long-term remains to be seen, but his following is tremendously active. His peak viewership of 319,086 is the 3rd highest of all-time on Twitch, and his December 23rd stream, where, according to TwitchMetrics, he peaked at 193k, is 65K more concurrent viewers than Shroud’s record viewership.

If his domination of Twitch isn’t enough, he’s become one of YouTube’s most actively viewed channels too. Throughout December, his YouTube videos have been getting no fewer than 2.5m views each. This isn’t too far off the sort of numbers PewDiePie gets.

What makes Tommyinnit’s rise even more impressive is that he’s still in school. In fact, he once had to end a stream early after he realized he had an essay due the next day, which he hadn’t managed to get done.

We quite simply haven’t seen a content creator rise in popularity and prominence like this before. Where he goes from here remains to be seen, but he’s definitely one-to-watch for 2021.