Minecraft streamer Tommyinnit hits huge YouTube milestone after 1m subscribers in a month - Dexerto

Minecraft streamer Tommyinnit hits huge YouTube milestone after 1m subscribers in a month

Published: 26/Dec/2020 17:54

by Luke Edwards
twitch.tv/tommyinnit

Tommyinnit

Minecraft YouTuber Tommyinnit has gained 1 million YouTube subscribers over the span of just one month to take him over the 4 million mark, in another landmark moment in his surge in popularity.

At the start of the year, Tommyinnit was a Twitch streamer with a relatively modest following. He had just under 26k followers and averaged roughly 500 viewers per stream. However, in the past few months his popularity has ballooned to the point that he’s become easily the fastest-growing Twitch streamer on the platform.

This boost in popularity is largely down to him joining the Dream Team Survival Multiplayer server – a Minecraft multiplayer story featuring a variety of big figures in the Minecraft scene, like Dream himself, who battle for control of the land.

Tommyinnit regularly streams his Minecraft adventures on Twitch, then takes the highlights and uploads them to YouTube, where he’s lately seen a monumental rise in popularity. On December 3, he was celebrating reaching 3 million subs. By the end of Christmas Day, he’d reached 4 million in a meteoric rise for the 16-year-old.

Whether Tommyinnit will maintain this insane growth trajectory in the long-term remains to be seen, but his following is tremendously active. His peak viewership of 319,086 is the 3rd highest of all-time on Twitch, and his December 23rd stream, where, according to TwitchMetrics, he peaked at 193k, is 65K more concurrent viewers than Shroud’s record viewership.

If his domination of Twitch isn’t enough, he’s become one of YouTube’s most actively viewed channels too. Throughout December, his YouTube videos have been getting no fewer than 2.5m views each. This isn’t too far off the sort of numbers PewDiePie gets.

What makes Tommyinnit’s rise even more impressive is that he’s still in school. In fact, he once had to end a stream early after he realized he had an essay due the next day, which he hadn’t managed to get done.

We quite simply haven’t seen a content creator rise in popularity and prominence like this before. Where he goes from here remains to be seen, but he’s definitely one-to-watch for 2021.

Mr Beast targets new retweet record with massive Christmas giveaway

Published: 26/Dec/2020 11:44

by Luke Edwards
MrBeast

MrBeast twitter

What do you get when you combine MrBeast, Twitter and Christmas? The answer is a potential new retweet record, as the YouTuber offered to dish out $10,000 each to five lucky retweeters. The tweet has unsurprisingly exploded.

YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is best known for conjuring up crazy initiatives with the idea of helping make people’s lives better. This Christmas, he’s done everything from opening up his own burger chain to relaunching his “Finger on the App” challenge with a $100k prize – all in the name of charity.

This latest giveaway is a bit more simple, and isn’t the first time he’s done a giveaway like it, either. Back in May 2019, to celebrate his birthday, he offered a $10,000 prize to a lucky retweeter, and the tweet blew up. Prior to this latest giveaway, it has over 1.1million retweets, and was easily his most popular. It’s currently sat snugly in the top 20 most-retweeted tweets ever.

In fact, it got so popular he ended up adding a secondary prize, as bonus cash prizes of $1,000 were sent to ten other retweeters as a “runner-up” prize in the competition.

However, it’s looking like this latest giveaway, where he’s giving five random retweeters $10,000 each, has blown his 2019 one out the water. At the time of writing, it’s not quite hit the 1.1m mark

He’s got a way to go if he’s to beat the most-retweeted tweet of all-time, though. Japanese billionaire Yusaka Maezawa offered to give away 100 lots of 1million yen ($9661.84) back in January 2019. He clocked in well over 4million retweets, so MrBeast still has some ground to catch up.

To crack the top ten, he’ll need to outdo this tweet by Spaniard elrubius, who offered to give away free lemonade to retweeters. That sits at just over 1.5m retweets, which feels much more achievable.

Either way, the competition’s still got plenty of time left to run. If word spreads well enough, we could be seeing MrBeast smashing all kinds of records.