100 Thieves reveals Juvee energy drink: First look, flavors, more

Virginia is an entertainment writer and an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

100 Thieves is breaking onto the energy drink scene with its very own beverage line, Juvee — a brand that’s meant to leave fans feeling refreshed and ‘rejuvenated.’

In February 2021, 100 Thieves signed a partnership with Rockstar Energy, leading fans to believe they might see a collaborative drink between the two.

Just months later, however, eagle-eyed fans of 100 Thieves noticed that the sprawling esports and entertainment organization had filed a trademark under the name ‘JUVEE.’

Now, fifteen months after their trademark filing, 100 Thieves has unleashed their very own brand of energy drink into the world: Juvee.

100 Thieves / JUVEE

What is 100 Thieves’ Juvee drink?

According to a statement from 100 Thieves CEO Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and business partner Sam Keene, Juvee isn’t supposed to be your average energy drink.

Rather than amping players up for a all-nighter of hardcore gaming, Juvee represents a more “refreshing” and “playful” take on the energy drink scene with a slew of extra ingredients for “health and well-being.”

“We’ve created a new energy drink that was built completely on our terms and catered to our community’s lifestyle and interests, which are all centered around the joy of ‘play,’” Nadeshot said in a statement. “Launching Juvee is a lifelong dream of mine that I know will enhance the experience of not only our world-class gaming creators and competitors, but anyone who’s passionate about having more energy to do the things they love.”

All Juvee flavors, nutrition facts, more

Thus far, Juvee boasts three flavors: Tropical Crush, Kiwi Strawberry, and Watermelon Lime.

Each 355 ml can contains 5 calories, zero sugar, and 127.5 mg of caffeine, as well as B Vitamins, L-Theanine “for an elevated mood,” Panax Ginseng or Maca Root “for sustained focus,” and Vitamin C.

Dexerto

Juvee price and how to buy

Juvee retails for $3 per can, or $36 per twelve-pack. Fans in the United States will be able to purchase Juvee at its official website and through the GoPuff delivery service.

Our review

As far as flavor goes, Juvee certainly packs a punch. Each flavor profile is distinct and unique, with that signature tangy feel that’s par for the course for energy drinks. (This writer recommends the Kiwi Strawberry for those of you with a particular sweet tooth.)

In comparison to other influencer energy bevs, Juvee boasts a middling amount of caffeine — for example, Addison Rae’s Alani Energy flavor contains 200 mgs of caffeine by comparison, while Bryce Hall and Josh Richard’s Ani Energy has just 75 mgs.

Its claims of ‘rejuvenation’ aren’t unfounded, either; one chilled can leaves you feeling ready to take on the day, without the need for a ton of sugar as seen in many mainstream energy drinks. And with just 5 calories and zero sugar, it’s hard to feel bad about knocking one of these back.

100 Thieves / JUVEE

In comparison to other energy drinks, it boasts a fair amount of caffeine, but not so much that it’ll have you bouncing off the walls. All in all, it’s a solid and flavorful experience for those looking to get an extra boost through their day — without the caffeine crash some other brands cause.