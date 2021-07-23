100 Thieves announce new “luxury” partnership with Lexus

100 Thieves, fresh off a collaboration with Gucci, are going the extra mile with a new partnership. The gaming and esports org named Lexus as their “official luxury automotive partner” on July 23.

This new collaboration marks the first between 100T and a car company, as Lexus look to further involve themselves in the gaming world. Touching on the partnership, representatives from both organizations emphasized shared appreciations for “quality and innovation.”

As part of the deal, the 100T content house will be renamed the “Lexus Content House” and 100T streamers, Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter and Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu will become Lexus brand ambassadors.

It remains unclear if these changes will mean 100T-branded cars for the two creators, but both orgs have focused on innovation — so never say never.

As 100T founder and CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag explained, “both of our brands focus on quality and innovation within each of our industries.” And, on Lexus’s end, Marketing VP Vinay Shahani expressed that the company “sees an authentic connection between vehicles, culture, and premium lifestyle.”

This deal follows shortly after 100T’s collaboration with Gucci, marking a quick and lasting dip into the luxury market for the brand. Known as a gaming and esports org committed to lifestyle content and merchandise, this is a step toward the upscale. And, for Lexus, a step toward a “younger audience.”

With brands like Balenciaga beginning to advertise on Twitch, this 100T and Lexus partnership is evidence of gaming’s continued push into newer markets. For now, fans are probably just happy to wait and see if Rae and Fuslie start driving around in Lexus Thievemobiles.