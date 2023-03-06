Juvee Blue Raspberry review: Bold flavor with a light touch

Juvee is bursting back onto the scene with a brand-new flavor, Blue Raspberry — but does it live up to the competition?

In October 2022, popular esports and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves launched its very own energy drink called ‘Juvee,’ meant to offer a refreshing, ‘rejuvenating’ alternative to other energy drink brands.

At launch, Juvee had three flavors: Watermelon Lime, Kiwi Strawberry, and Tropical Crush. Now, a fourth flavor is entering the fray, but it has some big shoes to fill.

On Friday, March 3, Juvee officially revealed its next flavor, Blue Raspberry. This is the latest flavor to enter the Juvee family, and 100 Thieves members and fans alike were quick to express their hype for the new product.

However, Juvee is far from the only influencer-related energy drink brand to have a Blue Raspberry flavor. Dexerto was sent a few cans of the new bev to try on for size — and it’s safe to say that it’s a decent rival for other brands like PRIME Energy.

Blue Raspberry Juvee vs PRIME: A softer take on a bold flavor

At first sip, Juvee’s Blue Raspberry delivers an explosion of sweetness right on the tongue. It’s definitely the classic Blue Razz flavor that we all know and love, but it’s not as in-your-face as other brands’ take on the fruity concoction.

When compared to PRIME’s flavor of the same name, we can say with confidence that Juvee is the softer of the two. It’s also less calorie intensive, boasting 5 cals in comparison to PRIME’s 10 cals.

Juvee also has more caffeine compared to its influencer counterpart, having 127.5 mg vs PRIME’s 200 mg. Both drinks have zero sugars, making them fairly guilt-free while also curbing those sugar cravings with a super-sweet flavor.

All in all, Juvee’s Blue Raspberry is definitely a refreshing, lighter alternative to PRIME, with more caffeine to get you through those late-night gaming or study sessions.

Fans can cop a 12-pack of Juvee on Go Puff or the official Juvee website.

For more drink reviews, see our take on FaZe x GHOST Energy’s FaZe Pop flavor, which made its debut last month.