Viral Elden Ring mod allows players to battle the Yonko from One Piece

Elden Ring plays host to some of the most bizarre mods on the internet but this One Piece-themed project installs the Yonko into the game with stunning results.

While the semi-gothic look of Elden Ring may not seem like the best fit for the over-the-top style of the head honchos of the One Piece universe, one modder has blended the two in an unbelievable way.

For fans of both punishing combat and silly pirates that are too strong for their own good, this one is a can’t-miss addition to the game.

One Piece’s Yonko join Elden Ring thanks to fan mod

The mod places three of the Four Emperors around the world in place of the traditional bosses that occupy the world.

Kaidou, Shanks, and Whitebeard all stand in the way of the player character becoming the Elden Lord, and they look impeccable while doing so.

Whitebeard replaces Godfrey

replaces Kaidou replaces Starscourge Radahn

replaces Shanks replaces Melania

This flavoring will allow players to embrace their inner Monkey D. Luffy as they take on the big baddies from elsewhere while maintaining the signature Elden Ring gameplay.

If you’re itching to ditch the traditional Tarnished gameplay and become ‘Straw Hat’ for a little while, the mod is available on NexusMods for all players.

While you might succeed in imposing your will over the more threatening enemies in The Lands Between don’t get your hopes up when it comes to finding the all-important One Piece at the end of this particular adventure.