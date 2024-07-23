Baldur’s Gate 3 players love extra difficulty mode changes in Patch 7

Larian Studios has listened as a fan-requested change to Baldur’s Gate 3’s Honour Mode is on its way, alongside alterations to the other difficulty modes in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a mostly accurate representation of the D&D 5e rules. Despite this, a significant monster mechanic from the tabletop game, Legendary Actions, can only be found in Honour Mode, Baldur’s Gate 3’s ultra-difficult Ironman mode.

Legendary Actions allow boss monsters to perform extra moves at the end of a player character’s turn. Not only does this make them a lot stronger, but they have a chance to react to the party and not get overwhelmed by the action economy.

Article continues after ad

Currently, Legendary Actions are restricted to Honour Mode, but that’s changing. Larian Studios has announced that the (delayed) Patch 7 update will let you use the stronger enemies from Honour Mode in other difficulty options. Fans on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit are thrilled with the change.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Dror Ragzlin can unleash his spider buddies in all modes

“I just started another play through but hearing Honor Mode coming to Custom Mode really makes me want to put it on pause until it comes out,” one user wrote, “Always wanted to go through it but the single save is what deterred me.”

Article continues after ad

“Omg we can have Honour Mode rules in Custom!!! Finally omg I’ve been waiting for so long!,” another user wrote, while one said, “HOORAY. I’ve just been wishing I could play Honor mode but without the single save feature.”

There’s another issue with the current Honor Mode that one fan raises, “Let’s go!! Came here to post this. I play through Geforce Now and single save is not a viable option, super excited to do custom with Honor rules!!”

Article continues after ad

Not only can other rulesets use the Legendary Actions from Honour Mode, but some enemies will also receive new ones. These include Dror Ragzlin gaining the ability to befriend giant spiders and the Bulette learning a power called “Shredding Scales,” which doesn’t sound pleasant.

Article continues after ad

Those wanting to do yet another run of Baldur’s Gate 3 with these options will have to wait, as Patch 7 is still in development, so it might be best to hold off rather than attempt another deadly Honour Mode playthrough.