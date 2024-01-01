Elden Ring is part of FromSoftware’s Souls series, but it its own entity/franchise.

Exploring the vast, breathtaking landscapes of Elden Ring is an adventure in itself. But traversing the Lands Between isn’t just a leisurely stroll; sometimes, you must pick up the pace. That’s where sprinting comes in.

Sprinting in Elden Ring is not just about moving faster; it’s a vital survival skill, a strategic tool in combat, and a way to immerse yourself fully in the game’s sprawling world.

For players venturing into the vast expanse of Elden Ring, understanding the nuances of sprinting can be the difference between a successful escape and an untimely demise.

Article continues after ad

Whether dashing away from a formidable foe, racing towards a distant landmark, or just wanting to cover more ground quickly, sprinting is an essential part of your journey. It’s more than speed; it’s about agility, timing, and knowing when to conserve your stamina for a critical moment.

Article continues after ad

Sprinting makes you travel faster but also lose stamina simultaneously.

How to Sprint in Elden Ring

Sprinting in Elden Ring is straightforward, yet it’s a skill that requires strategic stamina management. On PlayStation consoles, hold down the ‘Circle’ button while moving to break into a sprint.

Article continues after ad

Xbox players will find the equivalent functionality in the ‘B’ button. This simple action propels your character forward at a faster pace, allowing you to navigate the game’s vast world more quickly or dodge attacks in combat.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

For PC players, the default key for sprinting is holding down the ‘Shift’ key while moving. This enables quick movement across the varied terrains of the game, from the highest peaks to the darkest dungeons.

Article continues after ad

However, sprinting isn’t unlimited; it consumes stamina, a crucial resource that also governs your ability to attack, block, and perform other actions. Effective stamina management becomes a dance of knowing when to sprint and when to conserve energy for combat.

Article continues after ad

Sprinting is not just about evasion; it’s a strategic tool in combat. It allows you to quickly close the gap between you and your enemies or retreat and regroup when the odds are against you.

There you have it, that’s how to sprint weapon in Elden Ring. Make sure you visit our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and check out some other guides below:

Article continues after ad

Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Margit the Fell Omen | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick | Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted | Elden Ring Red Wolf of Redagon | Elden Ring Rennala | Elden Ring Flying Dragon Agheel | Elden Ring horse guide | How to beat Radahn | How to Beat Godfrey