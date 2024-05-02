Highly anticipated Elden Ring character confirmed to appear in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Hidetaka Miyazaki just dropped a bombshell that Saint Trina will appear in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Since the initial reveal of Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC’s key art, it has been understood that Miquella will be a focal character. What was up in the air was whether or not the mysterious relationship between Miquella and St. Trina would be addressed.

New locations shown off in the Limgrave-sized Land of Shadow area from the new DLC did have some fans speculating about the possibility of more St. Trina lore. What we’re getting is even better.

In a recent interview posted on Chinese forum Zhuanlan, Elden Ring Director and FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed that not only will St. Trina appear in Shadow of the Erdtree, but they’ll be getting a more concrete explanation.

Saint Trina will appear in Shadow of the Erdtree

In the interview, Miyazaki revealed that multiple characters “that we know indirectly” from the base game will appear in Shadow of the Erdtree. He wasn’t willing to reveal all of them but he did reveal we will definitely interact with St. Trina.

“The identities of Miquella and St. Trina have caused a lot of discussion after the release of the main game. They can be regarded as different existences, but we don’t want to reveal the specific relationship yet,” Miyazaki explained, stopping short of confirming a major fan theory.

“What can be said is that St. Trina will indeed appear in the DLC, and the relationship between the two will be further explained,” he continued. The primary theory regarding the two characters is that they are two parts of the same whole in the same way that “Marika is Radagon”.

Whether or not that’s what the team at FromSoftware has cooked up will have to be revealed when we finally get our hands on the DLC.