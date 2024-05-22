New Elden Ring DLC trailer has fans convinced there won’t be Sites of Grace

The latest trailer for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has fans of the game questioning whether Sites of Grace will appear in the Land of Shadows.

It’s been a massive week for Elden Ring and not just because Kai Cenat has been streaming the game. We just got a new trailer for the highly anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

The story trailer gave tantalizing hints about the unseen war that engulfed the Land of Shadows as well as a better look at Messmer the Impaler. Eagle-eyed viewers may have also picked up an extra hint about the appearance of an important character not seen in the base game.

Article continues after ad

Despite all that, one of the major discussions being had in the Elden Ring Subreddit focuses on a seemingly minor detail. Reddit user u/JustWASD pointed out the shining Runes that dot the landscape as a potential resource but many are convinced these are replacements for Sites of Grace that Elden Ring uses as checkpoints.

Article continues after ad

The initial theory was that these Great Runes were connected to a new progression mechanic Hidetaka Miyazaki teased for Shadow of the Erdtree. Others aren’t convinced however and believe that these shining artifacts might be the Elden Ring DLC’s new checkpoints.

“Pretty sure those will be the DLC’s equivalent of the Sites of Grace,” one user observed. “My thoughts exactly since Grace probably won’t reach the Shadow Lands,” another replied.

Article continues after ad

Miyazaki has stated that the Land of Shadow is entirely cut off from the Lands between so there’s some credence to the theory. The striking appearance of these potential checkpoints has some players excited about the possible change.

“Does this mean I can actually see them before I’m right on f**king top of them?” a player asked. We wouldn’t be opposed to more prominent checkpoints, particularly in environments where Sites of Grace tend to blend in.

Article continues after ad

Of course, these aren’t the only theories about these hovering Great Runes in the latest Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer. One hopeful player suggested they could be a method of repeating boss fights which would be a welcome inclusion.

Article continues after ad

Like all the new mysteries teased out in the lead-up to Elden Ring’s first and only DLC, we’ll just have to wait and see.