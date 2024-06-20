Miquella’s line in the Elden Ring DLC trailer has players sweating

Fans of Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion are sweating over a line by Miquella in the final DLC trailer.

The much-awaited expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdstree arrives June 21 and allows fans to finally jump into a new chapter. This time, the action is set in the Land of Shadow which is a place previously obscured by the Erdtree.

The character Miquella will play an important role in the DLC after having escaped his villainous brother Mohg’s clutches and escaped to the Land of Shadow. This is where the Tarnished’s journey picks up, on the trail of Miquella as the demigod goes on a mysterious quest.

Article continues after ad

However, in the official DLC trailer, a final line said by Miquella to the Tarnished where he asks, “Promise me you’ll be my consort” has raised fan’s eyebrows.

The line quickly hit players with the realization that Miquella is actually cursed to be forever young and had them sweating on a Reddit post.

Article continues after ad

“No no no. You’ve got it all wrong. He’s actually hundreds of years old. He just looks like (a kid),” one player said.

Other players noted that the “loyal blade” line could be a reference to Malenia, leading some to joke that the boss should have the title “Malenia, Blade of Chris Hanson.”

Article continues after ad

In the story, Miquella is an ancient god who just takes the appearance of a child, but that’s not stopped fans from feeling uncomfortable about his use of the term “consort”.

Plenty of Elden Ring players noted that Miquella losing “more than his fate” in the DLC would be quite shocking.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is now out on all platforms and you can check out our review of the DLC.