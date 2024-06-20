Miquella’s Crosses explained in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Miquella is a central figure in the lore of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, but what are his crosses and do they have any impact on gameplay?

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer focused on various Tarnished following the path of Miquella after he escaped Mohg’s clutches and fled to the Shadow Lands. His path has left various golden pillars across the land, known as Miquella’s Crosses, as the demigod travels to his mysterious destination on an unknown quest.

When players enter the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC a lot will be made of Miquella’s Crosses, with various NPCs determined to find more of them and encouraging the player to do the same. But what are they, and do they add any value to the gameplay or to your build?

FromSoftware Miquella’s Crosses have no in-game effect but are useful clues.

What are Miquella’s Crosses?

Other than a snippet of lore, Miquella’s Crosses don’t do much on their own. Interacting with them shows a diary entry of sorts from Miquella where the demigod has cast off another part of his body. His flesh and blood have also turned into flowers that can be used to craft various materials.

Miquella’s Crosses also serve as landmarks and clues to his destination, so you’ll often find NPCs, Sites of Grace, and Scadutree Fragments nearby. So they do have some use in gameplay. Albeit just not directly.

They exist because Miquella’s body is breaking down, likely due to his treatment at the hands of Mohg, Lord of Blood. The creature he turned into is still stuck in his cocoon, but it is implied Miquella has escaped this body somehow and is now stuck with another that is slowly deteriorating as he travels the Shadow Lands.

The discarding of his body can also be interpreted as Miquella shedding his commitment to the Golden Order, his mother’s religion, and the laws of the Elden Ring. This suggests that Miquella has his own agenda in Shadow of the Edtree, free from the will of other characters.

