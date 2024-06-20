New NPCs in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree introduces various new NPCs to meet on your journey through the Shadow Lands. Here’s every NPC we’ve met so far while traveling through the dark lands of the expansion.

NPCs play a crucial role in Elden Ring as well as in the other Souls games. While some NPCs may have small quests, others are much more important to the story, and interacting with them may eventually lead to exclusive rewards and even open up certain endings.

For instance, in the base game, Roderika’s quest opens the option to level up Sprit Ashes while Ranni’s questline gives you the opportunity to not just unlock a new ending, but change your adventure entirely.

Some players make the mistake of killing NPCs rather than seeing their stories through, this is a very bad idea in Elden Ring as well as in Shadow of the Erdtree.

FromSoftware Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree features new NPCs called Followers of Miquella.

Every new NPC in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

We’ve met a variety of interesting NPCs in Shadow of the Erdtree, here’s some of the colorful characters we’ve encountered so far. Of course, some NPCs have been omitted to prevent heavy spoilers, while there may also be NPCs in the world we’ve not bumped into yet while following the path of Miquella.

Shadow of the Erdtree is a huge expansion, and there’s a lot to discover. We’ll update when we know more.

Needle Knight Leda

Leda is the leader of the Followers of Miquella in the Shadowlands. She is a loyal and devoted servant of the cherubic demigod and is the first NPC you will meet. The first time you meet her is in the Moghwyn Dynasty Mausoleum, the starting point of Shadow of the Erdtree.

Later, you will cross paths with her alongside another NPC, Hornsent, near the High Road Cross Site of Grace. You can find it right outside the north exit of Castle Ensis. Leda is full of hope and looks forward to catching up with her idol Miquella, however, it doesn’t take long to notice a darkness about her.

Ansbach

Ansbach was once the commanding officer of Mohg’s Pureblood Knights. He has grown old now and his thirst for battle and bloodshed has significantly lost its edge. He mourns the passing of his lord Mohg and seeks justice for the Lord of Blood’s murder. Ansbach also has a strained relationship with the other Followers of Miquella due to the demigod’s complicated past with Mohg.

Even then, his experience is unmatched and he plays the role of key intelligence officer for the followers of Miquella. He is an important character in the story as he often passes his own insight on the Tarnished’s findings, which you must listen carefully. Additionally, he is intertwined with the questlines of other NPCs as well. You can find him accompanying Moore at the Main Gate Cross outside of the Belurat tower settlement.

FromSoftware Ansbach used to be a follower of Mohg.

Redmane Freyja

As the name suggests, Freyja is one of the devoted followers of Starscourge Radahn. She was part of the Redmane Knights and her current attire and ideology match with her old customs. She is loyal, devoted, and loves fighting for the thrill. Since the death of Radahn, Freyja has sought a new master who she has found in his half-brother, Miquella.

She is one of the NPCs whom you can call for assistance in battle against certain bosses after you have made her acquaintance. You can find her near the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace on the Gravesite Plains. This area is not very far from the initial location where you spawn after interacting with the cocoon in Mohg, Lord of Blood‘s boss arena.

Hornsent

Hornsent is a local resident of the Shadow Lands. He is a survivor as his family was slain by Messmer’s purges. He too is a loyal follower of Miquella and he believes that the young demigod can fix the problems that have plagued his homeland.

He is quite vengeful and extremely resentful towards the Golden Order and all who follow the Guidance of Grace. While he does not care for the Tarnished, he’s prepared to set aside his animosity in the service of Miquella. You can locate him alongside Freyja near the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace.

The Dragon Communion Ascetics

The Dragon Communion Ascetics are ancient dragon worshippers and servants of Dragonlord Placidusax. For a while, the enclave Priestess has been searching for a worthy warrior, who will assist Igon in defeating the dragons’ most reviled enemy, Bayle the Dread.

The Tarnished will receive all forms of support in this quest through Dragon’s Blessings. However, this quest ultimately leads to an exceptionally difficult boss fight. So make sure you’re ready before you face Bayle.

FromSoftware Shadow of the Erdtree features the original temple of Dragon Communion.

Moore

This gentle giant serves as the quartermaster to the Followers of Miquella in Shadow of the Erdtree. He is an earnest man who is responsible for collecting supplies and sundries with the help of the Forager Brood – the now-abandoned children of Malenia. You’ll often come across the Forager Brood who will grant you Cookbooks upon interacting.

However, you will end up alienating Moore, if you kill one of the children of Malenia by mistake. Moore can be found near the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace and his position does not change even after finishing the main story quest and serves as a merchant for most of the DLC.

Dryleaf Dane

Father Dane is an expert martial artist who is a member of the religious order known as the Dryleaf Sect. He believes in action, rather than words and makes this clear from the outset.

Like many of the other Followers of Miquella, he can play a very important role in the overall plot of Shadow of the Erdtree. He is located near the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace, right after Castle Ensis, along with some of his allies above.

The Order of Manus Metyr

The Order of Manus Metyr is a sect of cosmos worshippers that is led by Count Ymir. He is a Glintstone sorcerer and sits at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. If you are a magic user, Count Ymir will be one of your most important vendors in the Shadow Lands.

His servant Jolan can also join you in battle after the initial part of his quest has been completed. Count Ymir is one of the most important NPCs in Shadow of the Erdtree as his quest has important implications for the plot. It is also a lot more complex than the other quests, which means you should check in on him from time to time or when something significant has happened elsewhere.

FromSoftware Count Ymir is a skilled and important mage in the DLC.

Thiollier

Thiollier is a disciple of the mysterious St. Trina. He is a timid man and lacks any form of combat prowess. To make up for that, he has vast experience in the study of poisons.

He helps his compatriots with all forms of toxic substances that can be used in battle to gain an advantage. You will find him near the Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace. His quest may lead to an audience with the legendary saint herself.

St. Trina

St. Trina was referenced many times during the base game of Elden Ring, but who is this mysterious figure? She’s also synonymous with Trina’s Lily in the Lands Between, giving her something in common with Miquella who also has a lily named after him. Could she be connected to the kindly demigod?

Igon

A legendary dragonslayer who’s become obsessed with hunting down and killing Bayle the Dread, the archenemy of Dragonlord Placidusax. Based somewhat on Moby Dick’s Captain Ahab, Igon lives for nothing but the hunt of Bayle.

However, this aging dragonslayer may not be able to find justice for his lord alone. You’ll meet Igon on as you climb the mountains in the southeast region of the Shadow Lands, and can learn more about him and his quest from the Dragon Communion Ascetics.

Jumping into Shadow of the Erdtree? Check out what we thought of the expansion after spending many hours exploring the Shadow Lands.