George R.R. Martin fuels Elden Ring movie rumors amid Shadow of the Erdtree hype

George R. R. Martin has tantalizingly teased the possibility of an Elden Ring movie just days after Hidetaka Miyazaki did the same.

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is the latest in FromSoftware’s string of successes. It launched to a series of stellar reviews, including our own, and despite some initial criticisms for difficulty, players have started walking those back upon completion.

Prior to release, the hype for the expansion was so palpable that even the creator of the Elden Ring manga took time off to play it. When any piece of fiction sees this type of success, talk of screen adaptations usually follows.

Elden Ring collaborator George R. R. Martin has just thrown more fuel on the fire of recent rumors regarding an Elden Ring movie. And by fuel, we mean a 30-gallon drum of gasoline.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco The Elden Ring movie must have three possible endings that we vote on as an audience…

Excitement for the prospect of an Elden Ring movie reached a fever pitch when FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki expressed interest in bringing one about. The caveat being that they would need a “strong partner” in the filmmaking space to start production.

“I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie, for example,” Miyazaki said when asked about the possibility of an Elden Ring movie. “But I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium.”

Well, it looks like the search for someone with that knowledge and ability may be underway judging by a not-so-cryptic blog post from George R. R. Martin. The author and Elden Ring co-writer all but confirmed that something is in the works.

“Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring…,” Martin wrote. “I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?”

Tone can often be hard to decipher when conveyed through the written word, but this particular tidbit from the A Song of Ice and Fire mastermind has the distinct feeling of a younger sibling taunting you when they know something you don’t.

We’ll certainly be keeping an eye out for any word on this Elden Ring movie that Mr. Martin ‘doesn’t know about’.