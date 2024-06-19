Elden Ring players surprisingly love devs’ lies about Shadow of the Erdtree

Marika’s has kept a lot of secrets, will they all be revealed in Shadow of the Erdtree?

The Elden Ring community is applauding the devs about Shadow of the Erdtree, but not for the reasons you would think.

While it’s usually not a good thing for creators to lie to their audiences about an upcoming game or content being released, this situation might be the first instance seen of the opposite being true.

In a humorous twist, Elden Ring fans are expressing their gratitude to the dev team for lying about the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

When the upcoming expansion was first revealed in 2023, the game’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki said that the size of the new area on the map would be similar to that of Limgrave in the original game.

However, now with Shadow of the Erdtree just around the corner and the review embargo lifted, it’s been discovered that the map size is actually much bigger than that, and the Elden Ring community is thrilled.

They are so excited, that some have taken to the game’s subreddit to praise Miyazaki for lying about the DLC.

As one user on comments: “The best kind of liar. He lied like a parent who tells you that you shouldn’t get overly excited this Christmas because money has been tight and then BAM, that good shit is under the tree.”

Another player puts formats their praise in a style more befitting of the game’s lore, saying: “A deception that elevates us is dearer than a host of low truths.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that information given about Elden Ring was wrong, as one user points out that Miyazaki also said the original game would be “about 20 hours long.”

Of course, there’s a chance that it wasn’t a lie at all, as at the time of his comment, development wasn’t finished so the size of the DLC could have grown.

As one fans says, “His original plan was probably ‘about the size of Limgrave,’ but then it just got out of control and before he knew it, he’d made Elden Ring 2.”

Shadow of the Erdtree is dominating discussion at the moment, even becoming the highest-rated DLC to ever release. Now, the map being much larger than previously thought is just adding fuel to that very large fire.