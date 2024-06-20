Elden Ring manga delayed so author can play Shadow of the Erdtree

The creator of the popular Elden Ring manga is halting production so that they can play the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC with everyone else.

One of the hardest parts about working in an industry related to gaming is how hard it is to take time off during a popular release. A suspiciously timed illness or poorly booked dentist appointment doesn’t really cut it when everyone at work knows what’s up.

Well, the author of the Elden Ring: Road to the Erdtree manga isn’t making any excuses. Shadow of the Erdtree might be the most anticipated video game expansion of all time thanks to its record-shattering reviews and our own perfect score is among them.

For that reason, Elden Ring: Road to the Erdtree’s author Nikiichi Tobita has announced loud and proud that there will be a slight delay in the manga’s release schedule. They want to enjoy the DLC just like everyone else it seems.

In a post on their X account, Tobita announced that following the release of the 45th chapter of the Elden Ring manga, they would be taking a “hiatus”. Specifically to play the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Fans of the manga are hoping that this means characters and story threads from the DLC will make it into Road to the Erdtree. Some have even asked directly if the hiatus is a “research trip”.

For those unfamiliar with the Elden Ring manga, Road to the Erdtree takes readers on a hilarious journey through the Lands between. It’s a departure from the more somber tone of the game that presents more sassy versions of its characters and incorporates popular memes and inside jokes in its retelling.

You can read the first few chapters of the manga online using comic-walker. If you like what you see, the prospect of some adventures through the Land of Shadows should be exciting.