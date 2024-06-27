Asmongold walks back Elden Ring DLC criticisms upon completion: “It’s a 10”

Asmongold has reconsidered his take on Elden Ring’s DLC after finally conquering it, labeling the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion as one of the “best DLC’s” he’s ever played.

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC certainly isn’t a cakewalk but its difficulty has been a sore point for some. Players even dropped the expansion to a mixed rating on Steam over frustrations with the extreme challenge.

Prolific streamer Asmongold who’s no stranger to FromSoftware titles even took a brief hiatus from Shadow of the Erdtree after criticising it for being “too hard to be fun”. He didn’t shrink from the challenge for long however and has since changed his tune.

Article continues after ad

Coming back stronger with a new build that focuses on damage mitigation and Guard Countering, Asmongold managed to beat Shadow of the Erdtree. In a clip of the aftermath titled ‘I Was Wrong’, the streamer gave the DLC a perfect score, mirroring our own review.

Article continues after ad

“I think that is probably the greatest and best DLC that I have ever played,” Asmongold asserted confidently. Despite his initial misgivings about the enemy scaling, he recanted them saying “The damage and the health of the mobs is totally fine.”

He touted multiple boss fights as standouts but the clear favourite was Bayle the Dread. “I think Bayle is probably the new best dragon fight in all of FromSoftware’s games,” he explained. “I think it clears even Midir… I don’t even think that it’s close.”

Article continues after ad

It wasn’t all praise however and Asmogold did admit that the final boss was a bit of a letdown. “I was hoping that it would be something way cooler than what it was,” he allowed, stopping short of spoiling it for others.

Despite that single criticism, he still gave Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree a perfect score. “It’s a 10,” Asmongold announced with no room for argument.

Article continues after ad

It seems like Shadow of the Erdtree is certainly worth pushing through, at least in the streamer’s opinion. Fortunately, that just got a little easier thanks to a new patch that buffs Scadutree Blessings further.