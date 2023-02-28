Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC: First expansion revealed

FromSoftware have announced new Elden Ring DLC is currently in ongoing development and the next chapter in the universe will be called Shadow of the Erdtree.

There’s very little that needs to be said about Elden Ring at this point as FromSoftware’s open-world Souls adventure has been a raging success for a full year.

From countless game of the year nominations and subsequent wins to the fact the game has already sold over 20 million copies in just one year, this has truly been the company’s magnum opus – so far.

The journey doesn’t stop there though as the news that fans have been waiting for has officially been confirmed as Elden Ring will finally be getting a fully-fledged expansion.

Shadow of the Erdtree DLC coming to Elden Ring

News of the DLC comes straight from the Elden Ring Twitter account, along with FromSoftware’s Twitter account simultaneously.

FromSoftware’s tweet, translated by Google, said this: “DLC “Shadow of the Erdtree” for “ELDEN RING” is under development. The follow-up report is still a little ahead, but I would appreciate it if you could look forward to it.”

The Elden Ring official Twitter account also added a bit more to the news by hyping up fans with some familiar verbiage from the game: “Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

For the time being, there is no mention of the DLC’s release date, so gamers can probably rest easy knowing that a lot of time and care is going into the making of the content.

From fun Easter Eggs to the arrival of the Elden Ring Colosseum, it seems there is plenty more gas left in the tank and Tarnished will be walking the Lands Between once more.