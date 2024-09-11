Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree patch 1.14 nerfs final boss in a big way

A new patch has been released for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, weakening the notoriously difficult end boss encounter.

Elden Ring is no stranger to brutal boss fights but Promised Consort Radahn quickly earned a nasty reputation. His massive attack range, movement speed, response time, damage output, and ranged spells mean he will eviscerate anyone not playing their best. And that’s before he breaks out his second form.

Those who are still struggling against Shadow of the Erdtree’s end boss have been given relief by FromSoftware in the game’s 1.14 patch. According to the official Elden Ring website, Promised Consort Radahn has received some notable nerfs that should make the fight easier.

FromSoftware Promised Consort Radahn has been nerfed in Elden Ring’s latest patch

The patch notes claim that some of Promised Consort Radahn’s attacks have had their regular and stamina damage reduced, along with the range of some of his non-weapon moves. His action pattern at the start of the battle has been altered, along with some of his attacks, with some having their visibility increased.

The fact that Promised Consort Radahn has been weakened even slightly is going to rile up those who defeated him before the patch. This monstrous wall of a boss is something that people had to bash themselves against repeatedly to overcome, and now future players will have an easier time.

(On the other hand, it gives those same players a chance to brag that they beat the “pre-nerf” version of the boss, which is precisely what happened with the original Radahn boss fight in Elden Ring.)

This news will come as a relief for the rest of the fanbase who are struggling with Shadow of the Erdtree’s final encounter. Promised Consort Radahn has the same annoying faults as the other bosses in the DLC, mainly his aggression, and being able to survive a few more hits might be just what players need to complete the game for good.