Elden Ring hits 20 million copies sold in less than a year since release

Gaming juggernaut Elden Ring has reached another milestone, with the game devs revealing that their most recent release has officially sold 20 million copies in just under a year.

Elden Ring was the 2022 game of the year, with the latest release from the Dark Souls developer a massive hit both critically and commercially.

In our review of the game, Dexerto wrote that, “Elden Ring finally marries the satisfying heft of the Dark Souls combat system with an open-world environment. It’s impossible not to compare Elden Ring to the Dark Souls games, as they were the canvas that this game was painted onto, but it’s a hell of a starting point.”

Article continues after ad

As further proof of just how successful FromSoftware’s collaboration with Game of Thrones creator Geroge R. R. Martin has been, Bandai Namco just confirmed that the game has surpassed 20 million sales in under a year.

Elden Ring surpasses 20 million copies sold

The announcement was posted via the official Elden Ring twitter, with the post captioned “our heartfelt thanks for your support and companionship on this journey.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Elden Ring was first released on February 25, 2022. The game serves as a spiritular success to the Dark Souls series, with the usual character builds, magic and combat paired with a brand and vast open world for players to spend hours upon hours getting lost in.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, Bandai Namco announced in March of 2022 that the Dark Souls series, which is made up of three games, had sold a combined 33.4 million. Given this, the sales numbers that Elden Ring has already been able to pull in just under a year means there is a chance that it may even surpass the whole Dark Souls trilogy in the next few years.

And while a whole year may have almost passed since the game first dropped, popularity and hype is yet to fizzle out. Thanks to recent DLC rumors and speculation as well, the Elden Ring community is well and truly up and running.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.