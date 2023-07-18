EA FC 24 Career Mode new features: Spectate mode, coaches, dynamic moments

EA has announced a raft of changes to EA FC 24’s Career Mode to make it the most immersive ever. Changes include the addition of a new spectate mode and a bunch of tweaks to give players more depth than ever before.

While EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs modes continue to occupy the game’s online-hungry fans, many football sim lovers look to the game’s Career Mode for their single-player fix. It allows players to use their favorite teams and players in a bid to win trophies and earn success.

On the other hand, it’s one area that fans feel is overlooked most years. In response, EA is making a wide range of updates to the game’s Career Mode. Not only will they bolster the mode’s depth, but they will make the idea of football management more tantalizing and involving than ever before.

EA Sports

EA FC 24 Career Mode: Spectator Mode

One of the big EA FC 24 updates on the marquee is the new Spectator Mode. Football Manager enthusiasts will recognize this instantly and EA is now giving players the chance to really micromanage their team during simulated matches.

Players will be able to move the camera around as well and get up close and personal with the action and get a true feel of the momentum in a match and how it’s shaping up.

EA FC 24 Career Mode: Coaches, Philosophies & Dynamic Moments

Other improvements to the manager side of things include the addition of coaches that can further develop your players and help them to realize their potential in their desired position. EA has also added new Tactical Visions (known as Philosophies) that help to shape a team and the way your team plays e.g. Tiki Taka for more possession-based football.

A new feature that you’ll find in both aspects of Career Mode too is the new Dynamic Moments. These special segments allow you to experience some of your team’s/player’s greatest moments in elaborate detail – such as a big celebration for your team winning the league, or your individual created player claiming the sacred Ballon D’Or.

EA Sports

EA FC 24 Career Mode: Career Path Objectives, Player Agents & Play Styles

It’s not just the Manager side of things getting revised gameplay changes though. Users who prefer to control and focus on a single player will be pleased too.

You can now choose specific career path objectives to keep you focused. Not only will you have different targets to earn achieve during matches, but they can also help you earn your dream move to a bigger team.

In addition to this, Player Agents can earn you great benefits such as bigger wages. Throw in Play Styles and Dynamic Moments and EA FC 24 fans have a lot to keep them occupied.

EA’s new chapter in football sim games begins on September 29, 2023, and for more information on the game, check out our full hub with tons of content for you to check out!