EA FC 24 players claim game is already “desperate” for new content

EA FC 24 fans are claiming the game is already “desperate” for new content before players are driven away from the game.

EA FC 24 was officially released on September 29. Not only was the title a fresh start for the FIFA series, but also brought a ton of new additions to the game.

From the addition of women’s football in Ultimate Team and Evolutions allowing you to upgrade players, to the introduction of coaches in Career mode to help improve your squad, FC 24 has a ton to offer fans.

However, players are already claiming the game is “desperate” for new content before many get bored and stop playing.

EA FC 24 fans claim devs will drive players away

On October 10, one FC 24 fan voiced their frustrations in a Reddit thread, claiming the devs will drive players away with the current content release schedule.

“This game is desperate for content for all types of players,” they said. “EA should have objectives, game modes or features that can either be continuously grindable or they need to keep releasing new playable things to do.”

The player continued, making note of content in other games such as Call of Duty, which is filled with various game modes, a battle pass, and a range of objectives and missions with rewards.

They added: “And the most important thing I can grind at my own pace. If I want to play every day, I can unlock stuff faster. If I want to play on the weekends, then I get the stuff down the road. There’s also incentive for using different guns, gadgets, etc.

“EA will drive people away with this current ‘release’ schedule.”

Others in the replies hit out with their frustrations, slamming the content as “boring” and “uncreative.”

“The content really is generic. The same as last year. Boring, flat, bad, uncreative,” said one. “It’s so sad to see that EA gets away with basically nothing. The bare minimum and people still play the game and pay for packs.”

“This game is so incredibly boring that I’m hoping FIFA will hire a crazy good game studio for a decent competitor, they need the incentive to better their game,” wrote another.

According to one, the content in FC 24 is “so bad” when compared to EA’s other sports titles such as MLB and Madden, which they claim always has something for players to grind for.

“I come from MLB The Show and Madden and they never have these problems in their Ultimate Team modes they always have something to grind,” one explained.

For now, players will just have to wait and see whether or not EA takes the criticism on board.