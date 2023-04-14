EA chief makes big EA SPORTS FC promise after losing FIFA license

EA SPORTS FC has had fans concerned over the state of licenses in the game after losing the FIFA naming rights, and EA Vice President has not only addressed this matter but also made promises about the series’ future.

Back in May 2022, Electronic Arts shocked the world by announcing that they wouldn’t be renewing the FIFA license for their flagship football game franchise. Going forward, their games would now have EA SPORTS FC on the cover instead.

A journey that began in 1993 with FIFA ’94 was over. Now, EA are looking ahead to the future with the renamed EA SPORTS FC, which will be in direct competition with a potentially new FIFA game – using the FIFA license but not being developed by EA.

Long-time fans are still adjusting to the rebrand and there have been concerns that the developers will lose the licenses that have been featured in the games for many decades. A statement from EA Vice President David Jackson reassures fans concerned about the upcoming changes.

EA SPORTS FC will still keep its licenses

In a detailed post on his LinkedIn account, Jackson sought to reassure fans that think EA SPORTS will be devoid of licenses.

He said: “Everything players love about ‘FIFA’ will remain. The authenticity of 19,000+ athletes, 700+ teams and 30+ leagues is paramount. They’ll still be fully licensed and the immersive nature of that realism will be a non-negotiable part of our FC future.”

FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer, now eFootball, have battled for years as the two leading football games. The former has always had the advantage of officially licensed leagues and teams, whereas Pro Evolution Soccer was only entitled to a small handful.

So even though EA can’t call their game FIFA anymore, they have still been able to negotiate and maintain the ability to use licensed teams, leagues, kits, and more.

Jackson also discussed the future of EA SPORTS FC and how they are looking to make it the leading football game on the market.

“A deep commitment to innovation will be apparent in everything we look to achieve in the virtual world of football, as well as the real one. These symbols of change are critically important to us, even as we unveil our change of symbol.”

So – there you have it. EA SPORTS FC will still shower players with a wealth of licenses and authenticity, but also promise new ideas and greater innovation.

With eFootball, a new FIFA game, and even UFL on the scene, EA SPORTS FC will certainly have its work cut out.