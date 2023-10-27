How to get a free Erling Haaland card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

There’s a lot of content for players to enjoy in EA Sports FC 24.

Every EA FC 24 player will have a chance to add Erling Haaland to their Ultimate Team squad. Here is everything you need to know about redeeming the rewards.

After a treble-winning season in his debut season with Manchester City, Erling Haaland was named as the EA FC 24 cover athlete. It didn’t take long for the Norwegian striker to adjust to life in England, scoring 52 goals in all competitions. Haaland picked up right where he left off this season, leading the Premier League with nine goals in nine games.

Unsurprisingly, Haaland is just as lethal in Ultimate Team. EA claimed the Man City star has the third most goals across every game mode in EA FC 24. The combination of size, speed, and incredibly hard shots make it a nightmare trying to keep Haaland from finding the back of the net.

Best of all, EA just announced that every Ultimate team player can add the Premier League superstar to their team.

How to get a free Erling Haaland in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

EA announced: “Play FC 24 by November 1 to become a Founder and get an exclusive Erling Haaland player item in Ultimate Team!”

All players need to do to unlock an 87 overall Erling Haaland card and Beats headphones in Clubs is become a Founder.

To earn Founder Status, players must log in to EA FC 24 with their EA Account and connect to the EA Servers before November 1, 2023.

It’s important to note that players won’t receive the card in-game until December 10.

Only time will tell how viable the Haaland special item is by that time, and it doesn’t help that EA did not reveal any of the attributes for the card. Without officially knowing, fans should expect a significant downgrade from his 91 overall gold card.

For more, check out the rest of our FC 24 coverage.