EA FC 24 devs respond to bizarre Ada Hegerberg bug

EA has disabled Ada Hegerberg from EA FC 24 Ultimate Team following the discovery of a bizarre bug where the Norweigan striker would constantly run away from the ball and refuse to stay locked on.

Both EA FC and FIFA are no strangers to bugs. Earlier this year FIFA 23 had multiple bugs related to the World Cup that saw players struggle to claim rewards and then later given the wrong cards when they eventually could.

However, not all glitches are frustrating with some being genuinely hilarious. Take the so-called Funny Guns that saw Destiny players soloing raid bosses or the visual glitches present during Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s troubled launch.

Now EA FC 24 has had its very own first funny glitch with one of the game’s best players refusing to get involved.

Ada Hegerberg disabled in EA FC 24 due to discovery of strange glitch

EA has disabled Ada Hegerberg following the discovery of a bug where she would constantly run away from the ball whenever she attempted a skill move.

Electronic Arts tweeted: “We are investigating an issue impacting the Ada Hegerberg Player Item. Players who have this Item in their active Squad will not be able to start a match until the Item is removed from the Squad.”

“Players who had the Ada Hegerberg Player Item in Ultimate Draft will have their Drafts reset and will be provided with a Draft Token in the coming days,” EA clarified.

The bizarre bug is unlike anything else we’ve seen before. Whenever a player attempts to do a skill move or certain types of dribbling with Ada Hegerberg she immediately loses control of the ball and runs away from it.

Given that the 89-rated striker has four-star skills and 86 dribbling this is a big issue that many believe has made her card unusable. Especially considering even basic skill moves like ball rolls and fake shots trigger the bug.

The cause of the glitch is currently unknown. Some in the EA FC 24 community have theorized that this may be related to her unique body type but an official explanation has yet to be given.