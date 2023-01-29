EA respond to majorly bugged FIFA 23 packs giving World Cup players

FIFA 23 developers EA Sports have been forced to respond after a major bug rewarded FUT players with FIFA World Cup cards – weeks after the World Cup promo ended.

FIFA 23, as every game of its size tends to, has suffered from a host of bugs and glitches affecting the average player’s experience.

From strange issues like ICON Didier Drogba appearing in-game as Paolo Maldini to players being unable to claim their World Cup event rewards, there’s been some weird and wonderful issues with EA’s last FIFA title.

The problems are naturally frustrating, but become more annoying when they relate to rewards and prizes players have worked hard to unlock.

That is the case with another bug that surfaced on January 28, seeing players rewarded for completing Draft objectives with World Cup players – weeks after the World Cup promo ended.

A widespread issue, it was highlighted by one Redditor who showed their 81+ x 11 pack filled with World Cup players.

The red cards were limited-time content and were removed from the game when the World Cup promo ended in late December.

FIFA 23 devs respond after World Cup players appear again

The prevalence of the bug prompted a quick response from the devs, who deployed a hotfix late on January 28.

EA said: “We have addressed an issue where the “Win 5 FUT Draft” & “Win 10 Online FUT Draft” Objective Rewards contained World Cup Player Items.

“Players that incorrectly received World Cup Player Items will receive the correct Items in the coming days. Thanks for your patience.”

Some respondents did mock EA’s comments, asking how they’ll get compensation for World Cup cards who do not have other versions in the game.

Others, though, were pleased with the rapid turnaround and delved back into FIFA 23.

With Future Stars set to be FUT 23’s next promo, there’s still a lot for fans to look forward to.