Dota2Dota2

Dota 2 Arlington Major struck with huge visa issues as top teams set to field stand-ins

. Last updated: Aug 01, 2022
cover art for the DOTA 2 Arlington Major 2022
PGL

The Dota 2 Arlington Major kicks off this week, but to the disappointment of fans, several players will be missing out owing to visa troubles. Keep reading to find out which players have been called last minute for the final Major before The International 11.

Top-tier Dota 2 is returning to North America for the first time since the Boston Major in 2016. However, the event has left a sour taste in the community’s mouth because of visa issues affecting a number of teams.

Xtreme Gaming have been forced to withdraw from the Arlington Major, while six other teams have already announced stand-ins for the event, which will begin on August 4.

cover art for the dota 2 arlington major 2022
PGL
The PGL Dota 2 Arlington Major 2022 is the last chance for many teams to collect DPC points and qualify for TI.

Stand-ins at the Dota 2 Arlington Major

Apart from Xtreme Gaming, another team facing massive troubles owing to the United States visa issues is Fnatic. The Southeast Asian Dota 2 roster will be competing at the Arlington Major with three stand-ins as Marc ‘Raven’ Fausto, Armel ‘Armel’ Tabios, and Jaunuel ‘Jaunuel’ Arcilla will miss out on the tournament. Fnatic have yet to announce the players who will be standing in at the Major.

The list of other players affected by the ongoing visa troubles includes star players like RNG’s Daniel ‘Ghost’ Chan Kok Hong, Thunder Awaken’s Herrera ‘Darkmago’ Gonzalo, and Entity’s Ivan ‘Pure’ Moskalenko.

Valve
Valve
Ceb will play for OG again, replacing Misha

The continuous troubles will even see Thunder Awaken miss out on the first day of the group stage and forfeit the match against Talon Esports. 

Here’s a list of all the players who will be replaced at the Arlington Major along with the designated stand-ins:

Team Unavailable player Stand-in
OG Mikhail ‘Misha’ Agatov Sebastien ‘Ceb’ Debs
RNG Daniel ‘Ghost’ Chan Kok Hong Anathan ‘ana’ Pham
Talon Esports Worawit ‘Q’ Mekchai Kenny ‘Xepher’ Deo
Entity Ivan ‘Pure’ Moskalenko Jonas ‘SabeRLight-‘ Volek
Thunder Awaken Herrera ‘DarkMago’ Gonzalo Ricardo ‘Alone’ Fernandez
Fnatic Marc ‘Raven’ Fausto TBD
Fnatic Armel ‘Armel’ Tabios TBD
Fnatic Jaunuel ‘Jaunuel’ Arcilla TBD

While the Arlington Major will end up missing out on various regular players, the list of stand-ins is definitely something for the community to look forward to. With players like ana and Ceb making a return, and Fnatic yet to announce their stand-ins, make sure to keep an eye out on all the matches from August 4.

keep reading

Top Gun 2 and Legally Blonde 2
TV & Movies

How Top Gun 2 could lead to Legally Blonde 3

. 25 minutes ago
Shiny Hisuian Voltorb appearing in Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour
Pokemon

Pokemon Go Hisuian Voltorb Spotlight Hour guide: Can Hisuian Voltorb be Shiny?

. 1 hour ago
TikTok logo in the middle of Little Miss characters
Entertainment

How to do TikTok’s ‘What Little Miss are you’ quiz

. 1 hour ago
loading...