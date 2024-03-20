How to watch IEM Chengdu 2024: Stream, teams & more

IEM Chengdu 2024 is the second IEM event of 2024 and the third big international LAN in CS2 esports. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

IEM Chengdu is directly following the Copenhagen Major and features teams that did, and many that did not, qualify for the first major of the year.

The teams coming over from Copenhagen will have almost no time off between events and should come into matches warm from competition, and possibly burnout from the tight turnaround. This could leave openings for teams like M80, 9z, TYLOO, and G2 Esports to take an IEM crown and claim the lion’s share of the $250,000 prize pool and BLAST Premier points.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the details we know so far about IEM Chengdu, including the team’s qualified, stream, and match dates.

Contents

IEM Chengdu 2024: Stream

The tournament was broadcast across Twitch and YouTube on IEM channels. The stream has been embedded below for your convenience. The tournament will also feature A and B streams for the early parts of the event as some matches will run concurrently.

Article continues after ad

IEM Chengdu 2024: Schedule

The qualifying events for the tournament have concluded so all that is left is the main event which starts on April 8. IEM Chengdu will end on April 14 with the Grand Final matchup.

Details around match start times and how long the group and playoff stage will run will be added as they are revealed.

Article continues after ad

IEM Chengdu 2024: Format

The event will see the 16 teams split into two groups of eight. Those groups will face off in a GSL Group Stage fashion, meaning they will all be seeded into a double-elimination bracket. The opening matches will be best-of-one games with all following matchups being best-of-three series. The top three teams from each group will move on to the playoffs.

The No. 1 team from each group will advance to the semifinals while the runners-up will play in the quarterfinals against the third-place squads. The playoffs will be a single elimination bracket were all matches are best-of-three.

Article continues after ad

IEM Chengdu will not have a play-in stage like what was featured at IEM Katowice.

Article continues after ad

IEM Chengdu 2024: Teams

Michał Konkol//ESL Gaming via ESPAT Outsiders lifting the IEM Rio trophy.

Invited Teams

Team Region Players Astralis Europe dev1ce, Staehr, stavn, jabbi, br0 FaZe Clan Europe rain, broky, karrigan, ropz, frozen FURIA Esports North America yuurih, arT, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo G2 Esports Europe huNter-, NiKo, m0NEST, HooXi, nexa HEROIC Europe TeSeS, sjuush, NertZ, nicoodoz, kyxsan MOUZ Europe torzsi, xertioN, siuhy, Jimpphat, Brollan Complexity North America JT, floppy, Grim, hallzerk, EliGE Monte Europe Woro2k, DemQQ, kRaSnaL, Gizmy, ryu Cloud9 Europe Ax1Le, HObbit, electroNic, Perfecto, Boombl4 Virtus.pro Europe Jame, FL1T, fame, n0rb3r7, mir

Qualified Teams