How to watch IEM Chengdu 2024: Stream, teams & more

How to watch IEM Chengdu 2024: Stream, teams & moreHelena Kristiansson/ESL
IEM Chengdu 2024 is the second IEM event of 2024 and the third big international LAN in CS2 esports. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament.
IEM Chengdu is directly following the Copenhagen Major and features teams that did, and many that did not, qualify for the first major of the year.
The teams coming over from Copenhagen will have almost no time off between events and should come into matches warm from competition, and possibly burnout from the tight turnaround. This could leave openings for teams like M80, 9z, TYLOO, and G2 Esports to take an IEM crown and claim the lion’s share of the $250,000 prize pool and BLAST Premier points.
Here are all the details we know so far about IEM Chengdu, including the team’s qualified, stream, and match dates.
Contents
IEM Chengdu 2024: Stream
The tournament was broadcast across Twitch and YouTube on IEM channels. The stream has been embedded below for your convenience. The tournament will also feature A and B streams for the early parts of the event as some matches will run concurrently.
IEM Chengdu 2024: Schedule
The qualifying events for the tournament have concluded so all that is left is the main event which starts on April 8. IEM Chengdu will end on April 14 with the Grand Final matchup.
Details around match start times and how long the group and playoff stage will run will be added as they are revealed.
IEM Chengdu 2024: Format
The event will see the 16 teams split into two groups of eight. Those groups will face off in a GSL Group Stage fashion, meaning they will all be seeded into a double-elimination bracket. The opening matches will be best-of-one games with all following matchups being best-of-three series. The top three teams from each group will move on to the playoffs.
The No. 1 team from each group will advance to the semifinals while the runners-up will play in the quarterfinals against the third-place squads. The playoffs will be a single elimination bracket were all matches are best-of-three.
IEM Chengdu will not have a play-in stage like what was featured at IEM Katowice.
IEM Chengdu 2024: Teams
Invited Teams
|Team
|Region
|Players
|Astralis
|Europe
|dev1ce, Staehr, stavn, jabbi, br0
|FaZe Clan
|Europe
|rain, broky, karrigan, ropz, frozen
|FURIA Esports
|North America
|yuurih, arT, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo
|G2 Esports
|Europe
|huNter-, NiKo, m0NEST, HooXi, nexa
|HEROIC
|Europe
|TeSeS, sjuush, NertZ, nicoodoz, kyxsan
|MOUZ
|Europe
|torzsi, xertioN, siuhy, Jimpphat, Brollan
|Complexity
|North America
|JT, floppy, Grim, hallzerk, EliGE
|Monte
|Europe
|Woro2k, DemQQ, kRaSnaL, Gizmy, ryu
|Cloud9
|Europe
|Ax1Le, HObbit, electroNic, Perfecto, Boombl4
|Virtus.pro
|Europe
|Jame, FL1T, fame, n0rb3r7, mir
Qualified Teams
|Team
|Region
|Players
|Nemiga Gaming
|Europe
|1eeR, FL4MUS, khaN, riskyb0b, Xant3r
|M80
|North America
|Swisher, reck, malbsMd, slaxz, TBD
|9z Team
|South America
|dgt, max, buda, HUASOPEEK, Martinez
|Jeeves
|OCeania
|INS, aliStair, Liazz, Vexite, dexter
|TYLOO
|Asia
|advent, kaze, JamYoung, Mercury, aumaN
|Lynn Vision Gaming
|China
|westmelon, z4kr, Starry, EmiliaQAQ, Jee