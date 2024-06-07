Esports Awards partners with Esports World Cup for three-year deal

The Esports Awards has announced a three-year partnership deal with the Esports World Cup to bring the show to the Saudi Arabian capital.

The Esports Awards are back once again for 2024. The show will celebrate the best of the industry in the past calendar year, from players to publishers, videographers to journalists, and so much more.

The 2024 Esports Awards will take place on August 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will now be held during the final days of the mega esports tournament in 2024, 2025, and 2026 thanks to the partnership deal with EWC.

This is the event’s first foray into the Middle East, as previous shows have all been hosted in Europe and North America.

Article continues after ad

Voting for award finalists begins on June 27, however, the nomination process for the awards has yet to begin.

Esports Awards

The 2023 Esports Awards was held in Las Vegas in November and saw Team Vitality and T1 win Esports Organization and Esports Team of the Year respectively.

Article continues after ad

That award show also saw Evil Geniuses walk away with two individual award winners: Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov as Breakthrough Player of the Year, and Christine ‘Potter’ Chi as Coach of the Year.

The awards body also handed G2 Esports’ Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov the title of Esports Player of the Year and gave Richard Lewis his third award as Esports Journalist of the Year.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time the Esports Awards have worked with Saudi Arabia, as the country helped promote the show’s annual golf tournament via LIV Golf in 2023.

The Esports World Cup kicks off on July 3 and will feature almost every high-profile title from League of Legends to Fortnite. The Suadi Arabian-backed mega event was previously known as Gamers8 and has transformed into an even bigger tournament series in 2024.

The organization has even started funding various esports organizations to help them sign more teams and players.

Article continues after ad

This article will be updated as more information is released about the 2024 Esports Awards.