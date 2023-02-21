Home favorites beastcoast confident for Dota 2 Lima Major: “We can win”

With the Lima Major 2023 on the horizon, beastcoast’s Dota 2 players are eager to host top-tier talent from across the globe in their hometown. Here’s what the players had to say ahead of the first Dota 2 Major in South America.

The South American region has solidified itself as a top contender after several notable displays in recent DPC tournaments. Ahead of the first premier Dota 2 Major in the region, the team feels fairly confident about their chances.

Having undergone a roster shuffle before the start of this DPC season, beastcoast’s new lineup performed exquisitely to secure the regional title while also remaining unbeaten. This has resulted in the team earning qualification for the Major in Lima, their hometown.

While many might feel the pressure of performing at the highest level in front of their home crowd, the beastcoast players are excited for the Major to begin.

beastcoast DarkMago and Sacred are the new additions to beastcoast’s Dota 2 roster.

Scofield and Stinger are ready for the Dota 2 Lima Major

While there was tension in the air regarding the protests in Peru, the Lima Major is all set to get underway from February 22. As the undefeated champion of the host region, beastcoast is definitely one of the favorites for the Major. Before the action kicks off, we had a chance to sit down with Elvis ‘Scofield’ Joel De la Cruz Peña and Steven ‘Stinger’ Vargas Mamani to hear their thoughts ahead of the first South American Dota 2 Major.

When asked about their expectations from the upcoming tournament, Stinger, the captain of the team, expressed that the team has grown a lot over the entire first DPC tour of the 2022-23 season. He went on to add, “The team is very confident about their results in the Major and believe that we can go on to win the entire tournament.”

The team’s captain also had a special message for his former teammate Adrian ‘Wisper’ Dobles, who currently plays for Evil Geniuses. Stinger has asked the latter to “not ban his heroes” when and if the two teams face off at the Major.

This same confidence could be seen from the team’s soft support player, Scofield, who admitted that it will be a new experience for many players and fans who will be playing on South American servers for the very first time. While Scofield is eager to welcome everyone to the servers, he did also issue a warning to all the other teams at the Major and asked everyone to stay prepared as he will “destroy them all.”

Apart from that, both players are extremely excited to welcome fans from around the globe to their region. Scofield also vouched for the “delicious” local cuisine that everyone should indulge in. Additionally, he also suggested that everyone should explore and experience everything that Lima as well as Peru as a whole has to offer.

Having said that, make sure to check out our Dota 2 Lima Major 2023 hub for all the latest news and build-ups from the first premier Dota 2 tournament in South America.