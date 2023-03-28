Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Schedule, how to watch & more

The second Dota 2 Major of 2023 is set to be played in Berlin featuring 18 teams from across the globe. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Dota 2 tournament.

After Gaimin Gladiators secured their victory at the Dota 2 Lima Major, the stage is getting set for the Berlin Major. With the road to The International picking up pace, the teams will be looking to secure as many DPC points as they can from the second Major of the ongoing DPC Season.

Valve is expected to release the 7.33 update in late April – which coincides with the timeline for the Berlin Major. It remains to be seen what kind of impact it would have on the Major with the release of a huge patch merely days before the tournament.

Having said that, let’s check out everything that there is to know about the upcoming Dota 2 Berlin Major.

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Schedule

ESL / DPC The Berlin Major is the second stop for teams to secure their place at The International.

The Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023 will feature three different stages, which will be played out from April 26 until May 7. Here’s a full breakdown of the three stages:

April 26-30: Group Stage featuring 18 teams;

featuring 18 teams; May 2-4: Playoffs featuring 12 teams

featuring 12 teams May 5-7: Finals featuring 6 teams in the Arena.

The last phase of the Major will be hosted at the Velodrom in Berlin. With tickets already sold out, you can expect a massive turnout from the crowd during the Finals.

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: How to Watch

The Berlin Major will be streamed live on the ESL_Dota2 Twitch channel, which we have embedded below.

Don’t worry in case you miss out on any of the live games as you can always catch them later on YouTube VODs on the ESL Dota 2 YouTube channel.

Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023: Qualified Teams

The Berlin Major will see 18 Dota 2 teams from across the globe battling it out to be crowned as the champions, who walk away with the biggest share of the prize pool and DPC points. Given that the regional leagues are still underway, there are still many teams to be determined for this event.

Having said that, here is a list of all the teams that have already qualified for the tournament. Make sure to check back soon as we will keep updating this list as soon as more teams secure qualification for the Major.

TEAM REGION ROSTER TBA Western Europe – TBA Western Europe – TBA Western Europe – TBA Western Europe – TBA Eastern Europe – TBA Eastern Europe – TBA Eastern Europe – PSG.LGD China shiro, NothingToSay, zeal, planet, y’ TBA China – TBA China – TBA China – Talon Esports Southeast Asia 23savage, Mikoto, Jabz, Q, Oli~ Team SMG Southeast Asia CDR, MooN, MidOne, ah fu, poloson TBA Southeast Asia – TBA North America – TBA North America – TBA South America – TBA South America –

So there you have it, that’s all the information currently available for the Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023. Make sure to check back soon as we will update this section as soon as more information is revealed by Valve or ESL.

Also, don’t forget to check out our Dota 2 hub for all the latest news and updates about the MOBA.