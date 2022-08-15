Dota 2 The International 11: Schedule, qualified teams, prize pool & more

The International 11 is going to be the biggest iteration of the annual Dota 2 championship ever and will feature a total of 30 teams fighting it out over a span of three weeks.

Southeast Asian Dota 2 fans are in for a treat as The International makes its way over to the region for the first time in history. The International 11 is set to be the most extravagant Dota 2 championship in the game’s fabled esports history.

With the Arlington Major concluding on August 14, the first 12 teams that get a direct invite to the Group Stage of TI11 have been confirmed. The remaining teams will be finalized through the Regional and Last Chance Qualifiers, scheduled for September and October, respectively. Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the biggest Dota 2 championship of the year.

TI11 Dota 2 2022: Schedule

The International 11 will feature four different stages apart from the Regional Qualifiers in September. The tournament will feature a Last Chance Qualifier for 12 invited teams from the Regional Qualifiers from where only two teams will qualify for the group stage of the championship. The Last Chance Qualifiers are scheduled to be held from October 8 to 12 after the Regional Qualifiers run from September 3 to 18.

The group stage of The International 11 will begin on October 15, with 20 teams fighting it out for 16 spots in the playoffs. However, the real action will unfold in the finals, where the last four teams will battle it out to lift the Aegis of Champions.

Below you can find the complete schedule:

Last Chance Qualifiers: October 8-12

October 8-12 Group Stage: October 15-18

October 15-18 Main Event: October 20-23; October 29-30

The International 11 Dota 2 2022: Venue

Once the group stage concludes, the final 16 teams will head on to the main stage and play in front of a crowd. The playoffs will be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

However, there will be a change in venue for the finals, which will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 29 and 30.

The International 11 Dota 2 2022: Prize Pool

The prize pool of The International is always determined based on Battle Pass sales in Dota 2. Given that the Battle Pass for TI11 is yet to be released, only the $1.6 million base prize pool from Valve is confirmed.

However, considering the past record of TI’s prize pools, it is highly probable that this year’s total amount will surpass last year’s $40 million figure.

TI11 Dota 2 2022: How to watch

The International 11 will be streamed live on the official dota2ti Twitch channel, which we have embedded below. Additionally, all the matches will also be streamed live on Steam TV as well as the in-game watch menu.

Don’t worry in case you miss out on the live games, you can always catch them later on YouTube VODs.

The International 11 Dota 2 2022: Qualified teams

A total of 12 teams have received a direct invitation to The International 11 based on their Dota Pro Circuit rankings. Six more teams will be selected from the Regional Qualifiers, while the last two teams from the group stage will have to earn qualification through the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Invited Teams:

Team DPC Points Original Roster PSG.LGD 2240 Ame, NothingToSay, Faith_bian, XinQ, y’ OG 1930 Yuragi, bzm, ATF, Taiga, Misha Team Spirit 1810 Yatoro, TORONTOTOKYO, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka beastcoast 1810 K1, Chris Luck, Wisper, Scofield, Stinger Team Aster 1610 Monet, Ori, Xxs, BoBoKa, Siamese.C Thunder Awaken 1540 Pakazs, DarkMago, Sacred, Matthew, Pandaboo BOOM Esports 1482.5 JaCkky, Yopaj, Fbz, TIMS, skem TSM 1380 Timado, Bryle, SabeRLight-, MoonMeander, DuBu Tundra Esports 1212 skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking Gaimin Gladiators 1130 dyrachYO, BOOM, Ace, tOfu, Seleri Evil Geniuses 1052.5 Arteezy, Abed, Nightfall, Cr1t-, Fly Outsiders 1020.05 RAMZES666, gpk, DM, yamich, Xakoda

Qualified Teams:

Team Qualified from Roster TBD North America TBD TBD South America TBD TBD Western Europe TBD TBD Eastern Europe TBD TBD China TBD TBD Southeast Asia TBD TBD Last Chance Qualifier TBD TBD Last Chance Qualifier TBD

So there you have it. That’s all the information available for The International 11. We will make sure to update this page when more details are revealed, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back for regular updates.