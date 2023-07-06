Riyadh Masters 2023: Dates, schedule, Dota 2 teams and prize

The best Dota 2 teams in the world are attending the Gamers8 festival to compete in the Riyadh Masters 2023. Here is everything you need to know about the showpiece tournament.

With the Bali Major coming to a close this weekend, the Dota 2 world is starting to turn its attention toward Riyadh Masters 2023. This will be the last big LAN tournament before The International, the crowning event of Dota 2’s esports circuit system, which is returning to Seattle after a six-year absence.

The Riyadh Masters will take place in Saudi Arabia’s capital as part of Gamers8, a gaming and esports festival that will span eight weeks. Like in 2022, the Riyadh Masters will be the crown jewel of the Saudi festival, with a whopping $15 million on offer — a third of the event’s total prize purse.

Valve has announced that it is moving away from the traditional battle pass system for TI 2023, which could have a significant impact on the event’s prize purse. This means that there’s a realistic chance that the Riyadh Masters ends up being the Dota 2 tournament with the biggest prize pool of the year.

Below is everything you need to know about the Saudi tournament.

Riyadh Masters 2023: Schedule and format

The Saudi tournament will take place from July 17-30 and will feature 20 teams from all over the world. Eight teams will start from the group stage, while the remaining 12 sides will have to go through a Play-In Stage.

Play-In (Schedule TBD):

Two groups of six teams, who face each other once (Bo2)

Top two teams from each group advance to the group stage

Teams ranked 3rd to 6th will play a decider stage, with four group stage spots on the line

Group Stage (Schedule TBD):

Two groups of eight teams, who face each other once (Bo2)

Top four teams from each group advance to playoffs’ upper bracket

Teams ranked 5th and 6th progress to the lower bracket.

Playoffs (Schedule TBD):

Double-elimination bracket with 12 teams.

All matches are played in a Bo3 format, except the final (Bo5).

Riyadh Masters 2023: Teams and rosters

Gaimin Gladiators were the first team to qualify for the Riyadh Masters after winning DreamLeague S19, with BetBoom Team the next team to make the cut after finishing second to Gaimin Gladiators in DreamLeague S20.

Originally, Season 20 was due to offer a second spot at the Riyadh Masters, but due to Gaimin Gladiators being already qualified, an extra “average DreamLeague placement spot” opened up.

Quest Esports qualified for the Play-In stage after winning the MENA Qualifier. The last 11 teams will be determined by the ESL Pro Tour ranking.

Group Stage Teams:

Team Players Gaimin Gladiators dyrachyo, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Seleri BetBoom Team Nightfall, gpk~, Pure~, Save-, TORONTOTOKYO Evil Geniuses Pakazs, Chris Luck, Wisper, Matthew, Panda Tundra Esports skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking PSG.LGD shiro, NothingToSay, niu, planet, y` Talon Esports 23savage, Mikoto, Jabz, Q, Oli~ Team Spirit Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka Shopify Rebellion Arteezy, Abed, SabeRLight-, Cr1t-, Fly

Play-In Teams:

Riyadh Masters 2023: Prize money distribution