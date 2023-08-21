The International 2023 tickets: Where to buy, prices, sales start dates & controversy explained

Tickets for The International 2023 will go on sale very soon. Find out when and how you can purchase your tickets to attend Dota 2’s showpiece competition.

We are now less than two months away from The International 2023, and the anticipation is rising. The 20 best Dota 2 teams in the world will attend the tournament with hopes of getting their hands on the Aegis of Champions and adding their name to the list of TI winners.

The International 2023 will take place in Seattle, Washington. This will be the first time since 2017 that this North American city will stage Dota 2’s biggest competition.

Between 2012 and 2017, every TI was held in Seattle, but then Valve opted to take the event to other countries, granting hosting rights to Vancouver, Shanghai, Bucharest, and Singapore for the following four editions.

TI 2023 has been split into two phases that will be spread out across three weekends. The first phase, called Road to The International, includes both the group stage (October 12-15) and the Playoffs (October 20-22). The second stage, called The International, is what is normally described as the Finals Weekend (October 27-29).

For those wishing to purchase tickets to watch TI 2023 in person, here is what you need to know:

Only the Playoffs and The International will take place in front of an audience in 2023. The group stage matches will be played behind closed doors.

In order to minimize confusion with the names, tickets for each stage will go on sale on different days.

Here are the sales start dates for both stages:

The Road to The International – Playoffs at Seattle Convention Center’s Summit Building (October 20-22)

Tickets will go on sale on August 28 (10 am PT / 6 pm BST) on Ticketmaster.

Fans can buy single-day tickets for $99 USD + fees per ticket.

The International at the Climate Pledge Arena (October 27-29)

Tickets will go on sale on August 25 (10 am PT / 6 pm BST) on Ticketmaster.

Tickets will be sold as a three-day pass for the full stage for $699 USD + fees per pass.

Attendees who bind their Steam account to their pass will be granted one Treasure of the Crimson Witness 2023 (and will continue to have chances to win more throughout the event).

How to buy The International 2023 tickets

Log in to your Ticketmaster account.

Visit the TI 2023 ticket page on Ticketmaster.

Select the phases or specific dates you want to attend.

Click “Check out” to proceed with payment.

Please note that ticket purchases are limited to five tickets per transaction.

Once you have purchased your tickets, they will be available in your Ticketmaster account as Mobile Entry Tickets. Tickets are non-refundable.

The International 2023 tickets: Controversy explained

The prices for TI 2023 tickets have sparked outrage in the Dota 2 community. In order to get the full TI experience and watch all the matches that will be played with a crowd, fans will have to spend nearly $1,000 (excluding Ticketmaster fees) on tickets alone.

Ticket prices have risen in recent years, but some fans have pointed out that attending other esports events is much more affordable. A four-day pass for the BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major, for example, cost between €170 (~$185 USD) and €225 (~$245 USD). The cheapest option for the entire playoffs of Worlds 2023 will set fans back 430,000 KRW (~$320 USD).

“Told my wife it would be cheaper than Taylor Swift tickets… Looks like I’m going to Taylor Swift instead,” one Reddit user wrote. “That is over triple what I paid last time I went to Seattle for this. No, thank you,” another user said.

With ticket prices so high, many Dota 2 fans have stated that they are left with no choice but to watch the event from home.