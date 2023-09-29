What is Dota 2’s The International 2023’s prize pool?

Dota 2’s The International is back in 2023 in Seattle, and plenty of people are wondering what the event’s prize pool will be. Although TI has featured some of the highest prize pools in esports history, it seems unlikely to be the case this time.

The International’s prize pool has been boosted by sales of the Compendium/Battle Pass since Valve first introduced the structure in 2013. With the help of the community, the amount of money on offer at TI grew every year between 2013 and 2021.

However, 2022 saw a massive drop in the prize pool from over $40 million to $18.9 million. Considering the rate of growth since the release of this year’s Compendium, the prize pool seems to be dropping even further for the event around the corner.

Having said that, let’s dive in and see where the prize pool for The International 2023 stands at this point in time.

Valve TI12 could feature the lowest prize pool in years of the tournament’s history.

Dota 2’s The International 2023’s prize pool

The launch of TI12’s Compendium hasn’t been well accepted by a huge part of the Dota 2 community. In addition to the lack of cosmetic items, several traditional Battle Pass features are also missing this year. Because of this, the growth of this year’s prize pool has been the slowest in years.

Details Amount Current Prize Pool $2,507,096 Basic Prize Pool $1,600,000 Contributed Prize Pool $907,096 Updated on September 29, 2023, at 4:30 PM BST

The community has so far contributed only 56% of TI 2023’s $2.5 million, which goes to show just how disappointed players are with the Compendium. The rate of growth puts the event well behind every TI since 2015.

Valve has confirmed that all Compendium sales will be available until November 17, 2023, with 25% of the proceedings going to TI 12’s prize pool.