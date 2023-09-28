Why is the Dota 2 community split over the TI12 Compendium?

The latest iteration of the Dota 2 TI Compendium is now live, and the community has mixed feelings about the changes to the former Battle Pass.

The Dota 2 TI Compendium has always been a massive part of the game’s community since it was first introduced at The International 3. The creation of the Compendium is also one of the first known examples of a Battle Pass in video games.

The Dota 2 Battle Pass has grown to become a highly anticipated annual in-game event over the years. However, the recent release of the Compendium 2023 has left a rather sour taste for many in the community.

Here’s everything about the Dota 2 TI12 Compendium and why the community is split over it.

The Dota 2 TI12 Compendium

Valve This year’s TI Compendium is focused entirely on the Dota 2 championship.

After months of waiting, Valve finally released the TI12 Compendium on September 27, a mere 16 days before the start of the tournament. This is the closest release to the event for a Battle Pass or Compendium in the game’s entire history.

However, despite the shorter duration, the Compendium does feature quite a few rewards focused on the Dota 2 Championship. Ranging from Player and Team Stickers, TI-themed and every individual team’s loading screens, to permanent chat-wheel lines, a TI12-themed HUD, and a 1/5th replica of the Aegis of the Immortal, there are plenty of rewards for you to claim from the Compendium.

Additionally, there are also seasonal Teleport effects and other chat-wheel lines for everyone to enjoy for the duration of the Compendium.

Dota 2 community split over TI12 Compendium

Previously, the Compendium used to be released almost 100 days prior to the event (TI8 and TI9). However, the community witnessed a massive drop to that when the TI11 Battle Pass was released only 44 days prior to the event. This year, that number has further gone down to 16 days, raising several doubts and questions in the community. However, Valve did confirm in a previous blog post that they would be focusing less on the Battle Pass to put more effort into the game throughout the year.

They also mentioned that this year’s compendium won’t focus on cosmetic items as much as it did in the past. Having said that, the TI12 Compendium does not feature a single cosmetic item. On top of that, Immortal Treasures, Rank Double Down Tokens, exclusive Arcanas, and several other beloved parts of the Battle Pass are also absent from the latest iteration.

This whole host of changes has disappointed plenty of community members, including pros like Talon’s Nuengnara ‘23savage’ Teeramahanon and Shopify Rebellion’s Artour ‘Arteezy’ Babaev.

Valve’s esports-focused Compendium for TI12

Although there are plenty who are disappointed by Valve’s take on the latest Compendium, there are also quite a few who are happy about these changes and look forward to what Valve has in store for the future.

It is unlikely for TI12 to feature a gigantic prize pool, especially with the shorter time span and the absence of several popular features. Nevertheless, this move from Valve could be trivial for the growth of the Dota 2 competitive scene, with the Compendium solely focusing on the upcoming event.

Valve has confirmed that cosmetic items, including new Arcanas and a ‘big patch,’ are currently in the works and will be revealed after TI12. It will be interesting to see what kind of revelations are made at The International this year and what the upcoming season will have in store for the entire community.