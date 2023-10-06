Dota 2 community frustrated over lack of TI12 updates

The International 12 is only days from kicking off, and the lack of updates surrounding the event has left the Dota 2 community frustrated. Here’s everything you need to know about the current situation.

The International has always been the biggest event of the year for Dota 2. However, this year’s TI is facing a lot of turbulence, which has caused frustration and disappointment in the community. From the new structure of the Compendium to the lack of announcements regarding the broadcast talent, the schedules and match-ups, this year’s Dota 2 showcase seems a bit shabbier than previous iterations.

Additionally, the release of a gameplay patch merely eight days prior to the event has left many questioning Valve’s choices. Although there have been announcements regarding the cosplay event at TI12, as well as the return of booths on the main stage, many other details remain unclear.

Valve yet to reveal TI12 groups and broadcast talent

Valve Dota 2 fans are disappointed about Valve’s handling of the build-up to TI12

The International 2023’s group stage is scheduled to begin on October 12. However, with only a week to go before the championship starts, there are plenty of things still shrouded in mystery, including the group pairings and match-ups.

On top of all that, the make-up of the broadcast team, one of the most important aspects for viewers across the world, is yet to be revealed. All of this has caused quite a stir in the community, with plenty being frustrated about the situation.

Considering the fact that this year marks the 10th anniversary of Dota 2’s global release, this seemingly lackluster effort for the grandest tournament that the game has to offer is quite disheartening for the community. Adding to the frustration is the fact that Valve will most likely not release ‘True Sight’ for TI 11, despite the success of the documentary series among the Dota 2 player base.

Despite all the frustration and complaints from the community, we will have to wait in anticipation for Valve to make official announcements. With TI12 only days away from kicking off, these announcements should be coming any moment now.