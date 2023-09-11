Dota 2 TI champions: All The International winners in history

The International, more commonly known as TI in the Dota 2 community, is one of esports’ most significant annual events. As the game is set to host its 12th iteration of the championship this year, we have put together a list of all the TI champions in the event’s storied history.

The International is undoubtedly the most prestigious championship in Dota 2. From staggering prize pools to top-notch event production, it is safe to say that TI is the pinnacle of Dota 2 esports.

Over the years, TI has seen many teams try and conquer the Aegis of Champions. However, the event is very tricky, and it is rare for the tournament favorites to go all the way and lift the trophy.

Valve/PGL Tundra Esports are the reigning Dota 2 TI champions after their triumph in Singapore last year.

With rumors suggesting that Valve could be making a significant shuffle to the Dota Pro Circuit, the upcoming TI12 might mark a historical shift in the community’s esports structure. However, there has been no official confirmation from Valve at this point, and these changes are expected to be announced during or after The International 12.

Before heading into the list of TI winners over the years, you should note that most teams have won TI only once, with the fabled roster of OG being the only exception, lifting back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, Tundra Esports’ coach, Kurtis ‘Aui_2000’ Ling, is the only player in history to win the tournament in two different roles (player and coach).

All Dota 2 TI winners over the years

Year Team Roster 2011 Natus Vincere Artstyle, Dendi, XBOCT, Puppey, LighTofHeaveN, McDee (Coach) 2012 Invictus Gaming Zhou, Ferrari_430, YYF, ChuaN, Faith 2013 Alliance Loda, s4, AdmiralBulldog, EGM, Akke 2014 Newbee Hao, Mu, xiao8, Banana, SanSheng, Mikasa (Coach) 2015 Evil Geniuses Fear, SumaiL, UNiVeRsE, Aui_2000, ppd, BuLba (Coach) 2016 Wings shadow, bLink, Faith_bian, y’, iceice 2017 Team Liquid MATUMBAMAN, Miracle-, MinD_ContRoL, GH, KuroKy, Heen (Coach) 2018 OG ana, Topson, Ceb, JerAx, N0tail, ppasarel (Coach) 2019 OG ana, Topson, Ceb, JerAx, N0tail, Sockshka (Coach) 2021 Team Spirit Yatoro, TORONTOTOKYO, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka, Silent (Coach) 2022 Tundra Esports skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking, Aui_2000 (Coach)

Dota 2 TI champions by number of trophies

Valve/PGL TI11 was the first International to be held in the Southeast Asian region.

As is evident from the list above, only five individuals have claimed the Aegis of Champions twice as players. While Aui_2000 has won the tournament twice as well, he did it once as a coach and once as a player.

Having said that, there are quite a few participants at TI12 who will be looking to claim the title of two-time TI champions for themselves this year. Here’s a list featuring all the past TI champions and how many times they have hoisted the Aegis of Champions.

Number of TI wins Players 2 ana, Topson, Ceb, JerAx, N0tail 1 skiter, 33, Nine, Saksa, Sneyking, y’, Yatoro, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka, TORONTOTOKYO, Artstyle, Dendi, XBOCT, Puppey, LighTofHeaveN, Zhou, Ferrari_430, YYF, ChuaN, Faith, Loda, s4, AdmiralBulldog, EGM, Akke, Hao, Mu, xiao8, Banana, SanSheng, Fear, SumaiL, UNiVeRsE, Aui_2000, ppd, shadow, bLink, Faith_bian, y’, iceice, MATUMBAMAN, Miracle-, MinD_ContRoL, GH, KuroKy,

Dota 2 TI champions by country

Valve/PGL LGD Gaming has suffered some of the biggest upsets at TI over the years

The International has been held in several cities across the globe every year, with players coming in from every corner of the world to try and lift the Aegis of Champions. Over the years, multiple teams have won the championship with full-nationality rosters or mixed ones.

While the region of Western Europe boasts the highest number of TI wins under its belt, the highest number of champions belongs to China.