Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Meat recipes, how to unlock & sell price

Noelle Corbett
Disney / Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley players with the A Rift in Time expansion can make various meat dishes. Here’s are the recipes for each one, as well as the exact amount of money you can sell them for.

Disney Dreamlight Valley made meat lovers’ dreams come true with the A Rift in Time expansion. The paid DLC adds a variety of new ingredients including, for the first time, meat.

Players who own the expansion can unlock access to three types of meat: Pork, Poultry, and Venison. This, of course, means a variety of new recipes using meat.

Here is how to get meat and every recipe you can cook using it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Meat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Meat can be purchased from Gaston’s Stall in The Wastes. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, you need to complete Gaston’s level 2 Friendship quest, Center of Attention.

Here are the three options and how much they cost:

IngredientPrice
Pork250 Coins
Poultry500 Coins
Venison1,000 Coins

Every Meat recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

There are currently 33 Meat recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, falling under both Appetizers and Entrees. Here are the recipes:

Appetizers

MealIngredientsSell PriceStar Rating
BaoziPork, Wheat, Soya, Any Spice503 Coins4 Stars
DumplingsAny Meat, Wheat, Any Vegetable, Soya493 Coins4 Stars

Entrees

MealIngredientsSell PriceStar Rating
AjiacoPoultry, Corn, Potato898 Coins3 Stars
Baked BeansPork, Beans388 Coins2 Stars
BiryaniPoultry, Rice, Cinnamon, Cumin, Mint1,000 Coins5 Stars
BurritoAny Meat, Wheat, Bean, Cumin473 Coins4 Stars
Butter ChickenPoultry, Tomato, Butter, Lemon, Cumin1,200 Coins5 Stars
CheeseburgerVenison, Wheat, Any Vegetable, Cheese1,700 Coins4 Stars
Chicken SouvlakiPoultry, Lemon, Mint, Paprika494 Coins4 Stars
Club SandwichPork, Poultry, Wheat, Tomato1,100 Coins4 Stars
Coq en BarbouillePoultry, Onion, Any Vegetable, Grape1,000 Coins4 Stars
Fabulous FajitasPoultry, Wheat, Any Vegetable, Any Vegetable, Cumin851 Coins5 Stars
Good Ol’ Fashioned BurgerVenison, Wheat, Lettuce1,400 Coins3 Stars
Hamburger SteakVenison, Potato, Any Vegetable, Bean1,700 Coins4 Stars
Hawaiian PizzaPork, Wheat, Tomato, Cheese, Pineapple1,500 Coins5 Stars
Jerk ChickenPoultry, Onion, Garlic, Any Spice1,100 Coins4 Stars
Meat PieAny Meat, Wheat, Butter618 Coins3 Stars
Meaty TacoVenison, Chili Pepper, Corn, Any Vegetable, Cumin1,700 Coins5 Stars
Pulled PorkPork, Onion, Tomato, Oregano738 Coins4 Stars
Pupusas RevueltasPoultry, Corn, Bean790 Coins3 Stars
RamenPork, Wheat, Egg660 Coins3 Stars
RoastAny Meat300 Coins1 Stars
Royal BurgerPork, Venison, Wheat, Any Vegetable, Cheese2,300 Coins5 Stars
Sausage and Sauerkraut PlatterPork, Cabbage, Potato884 Coins3 Stars
SchnitzelPoultry, Wheat, Canola854 Coins3 Stars
ShawarmaVenison, Rice, Lemon, Cinnamon, Garlic1,800 Coins5 Stars
Shish TaoukPoultry, Rice, Lemon, Garlic, Oregano1,100 Coins5 Stars
Sweet and Sour Stir-FryPoultry, Broccoli, Canola, Dreamango, Pineapple2,100 Coins5 Stars
Tandoori ChickenPoultry, Chili, Pepper, Cumin, Paprika964 Coins4 Stars
TourtièreVenison, Wheat, Potato, Any Vegetable1,700 Coins4 Stars
Turkey LegPoultry, Cumin, Paprika, Agave884 Coins4 Stars
Turnip TartiflettePork, Turnip, Cheese863 Coins3 Stars
YakisobaPork, Wheat, Cabbage710 Coins3 Stars

