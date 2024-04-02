Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Meat recipes, how to unlock & sell price

Disney Dreamlight Valley players with the A Rift in Time expansion can make various meat dishes. Here’s are the recipes for each one, as well as the exact amount of money you can sell them for.

Disney Dreamlight Valley made meat lovers’ dreams come true with the A Rift in Time expansion. The paid DLC adds a variety of new ingredients including, for the first time, meat.

Players who own the expansion can unlock access to three types of meat: Pork, Poultry, and Venison. This, of course, means a variety of new recipes using meat.

Here is how to get meat and every recipe you can cook using it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Meat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Meat can be purchased from Gaston’s Stall in The Wastes. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, you need to complete Gaston’s level 2 Friendship quest, Center of Attention.

Here are the three options and how much they cost:

Ingredient Price Pork 250 Coins Poultry 500 Coins Venison 1,000 Coins

Every Meat recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are currently 33 Meat recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, falling under both Appetizers and Entrees. Here are the recipes:

Appetizers

Meal Ingredients Sell Price Star Rating Baozi Pork, Wheat, Soya, Any Spice 503 Coins 4 Stars Dumplings Any Meat, Wheat, Any Vegetable, Soya 493 Coins 4 Stars

Entrees

Meal Ingredients Sell Price Star Rating Ajiaco Poultry, Corn, Potato 898 Coins 3 Stars Baked Beans Pork, Beans 388 Coins 2 Stars Biryani Poultry, Rice, Cinnamon, Cumin, Mint 1,000 Coins 5 Stars Burrito Any Meat, Wheat, Bean, Cumin 473 Coins 4 Stars Butter Chicken Poultry, Tomato, Butter, Lemon, Cumin 1,200 Coins 5 Stars Cheeseburger Venison, Wheat, Any Vegetable, Cheese 1,700 Coins 4 Stars Chicken Souvlaki Poultry, Lemon, Mint, Paprika 494 Coins 4 Stars Club Sandwich Pork, Poultry, Wheat, Tomato 1,100 Coins 4 Stars Coq en Barbouille Poultry, Onion, Any Vegetable, Grape 1,000 Coins 4 Stars Fabulous Fajitas Poultry, Wheat, Any Vegetable, Any Vegetable, Cumin 851 Coins 5 Stars Good Ol’ Fashioned Burger Venison, Wheat, Lettuce 1,400 Coins 3 Stars Hamburger Steak Venison, Potato, Any Vegetable, Bean 1,700 Coins 4 Stars Hawaiian Pizza Pork, Wheat, Tomato, Cheese, Pineapple 1,500 Coins 5 Stars Jerk Chicken Poultry, Onion, Garlic, Any Spice 1,100 Coins 4 Stars Meat Pie Any Meat, Wheat, Butter 618 Coins 3 Stars Meaty Taco Venison, Chili Pepper, Corn, Any Vegetable, Cumin 1,700 Coins 5 Stars Pulled Pork Pork, Onion, Tomato, Oregano 738 Coins 4 Stars Pupusas Revueltas Poultry, Corn, Bean 790 Coins 3 Stars Ramen Pork, Wheat, Egg 660 Coins 3 Stars Roast Any Meat 300 Coins 1 Stars Royal Burger Pork, Venison, Wheat, Any Vegetable, Cheese 2,300 Coins 5 Stars Sausage and Sauerkraut Platter Pork, Cabbage, Potato 884 Coins 3 Stars Schnitzel Poultry, Wheat, Canola 854 Coins 3 Stars Shawarma Venison, Rice, Lemon, Cinnamon, Garlic 1,800 Coins 5 Stars Shish Taouk Poultry, Rice, Lemon, Garlic, Oregano 1,100 Coins 5 Stars Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry Poultry, Broccoli, Canola, Dreamango, Pineapple 2,100 Coins 5 Stars Tandoori Chicken Poultry, Chili, Pepper, Cumin, Paprika 964 Coins 4 Stars Tourtière Venison, Wheat, Potato, Any Vegetable 1,700 Coins 4 Stars Turkey Leg Poultry, Cumin, Paprika, Agave 884 Coins 4 Stars Turnip Tartiflette Pork, Turnip, Cheese 863 Coins 3 Stars Yakisoba Pork, Wheat, Cabbage 710 Coins 3 Stars

