Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Meat recipes, how to unlock & sell price
Disney Dreamlight Valley players with the A Rift in Time expansion can make various meat dishes. Here’s are the recipes for each one, as well as the exact amount of money you can sell them for.
Disney Dreamlight Valley made meat lovers’ dreams come true with the A Rift in Time expansion. The paid DLC adds a variety of new ingredients including, for the first time, meat.
Players who own the expansion can unlock access to three types of meat: Pork, Poultry, and Venison. This, of course, means a variety of new recipes using meat.
Here is how to get meat and every recipe you can cook using it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to get Meat in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Meat can be purchased from Gaston’s Stall in The Wastes. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, you need to complete Gaston’s level 2 Friendship quest, Center of Attention.
Here are the three options and how much they cost:
|Ingredient
|Price
|Pork
|250 Coins
|Poultry
|500 Coins
|Venison
|1,000 Coins
Every Meat recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley
There are currently 33 Meat recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, falling under both Appetizers and Entrees. Here are the recipes:
Appetizers
|Meal
|Ingredients
|Sell Price
|Star Rating
|Baozi
|Pork, Wheat, Soya, Any Spice
|503 Coins
|4 Stars
|Dumplings
|Any Meat, Wheat, Any Vegetable, Soya
|493 Coins
|4 Stars
Entrees
|Meal
|Ingredients
|Sell Price
|Star Rating
|Ajiaco
|Poultry, Corn, Potato
|898 Coins
|3 Stars
|Baked Beans
|Pork, Beans
|388 Coins
|2 Stars
|Biryani
|Poultry, Rice, Cinnamon, Cumin, Mint
|1,000 Coins
|5 Stars
|Burrito
|Any Meat, Wheat, Bean, Cumin
|473 Coins
|4 Stars
|Butter Chicken
|Poultry, Tomato, Butter, Lemon, Cumin
|1,200 Coins
|5 Stars
|Cheeseburger
|Venison, Wheat, Any Vegetable, Cheese
|1,700 Coins
|4 Stars
|Chicken Souvlaki
|Poultry, Lemon, Mint, Paprika
|494 Coins
|4 Stars
|Club Sandwich
|Pork, Poultry, Wheat, Tomato
|1,100 Coins
|4 Stars
|Coq en Barbouille
|Poultry, Onion, Any Vegetable, Grape
|1,000 Coins
|4 Stars
|Fabulous Fajitas
|Poultry, Wheat, Any Vegetable, Any Vegetable, Cumin
|851 Coins
|5 Stars
|Good Ol’ Fashioned Burger
|Venison, Wheat, Lettuce
|1,400 Coins
|3 Stars
|Hamburger Steak
|Venison, Potato, Any Vegetable, Bean
|1,700 Coins
|4 Stars
|Hawaiian Pizza
|Pork, Wheat, Tomato, Cheese, Pineapple
|1,500 Coins
|5 Stars
|Jerk Chicken
|Poultry, Onion, Garlic, Any Spice
|1,100 Coins
|4 Stars
|Meat Pie
|Any Meat, Wheat, Butter
|618 Coins
|3 Stars
|Meaty Taco
|Venison, Chili Pepper, Corn, Any Vegetable, Cumin
|1,700 Coins
|5 Stars
|Pulled Pork
|Pork, Onion, Tomato, Oregano
|738 Coins
|4 Stars
|Pupusas Revueltas
|Poultry, Corn, Bean
|790 Coins
|3 Stars
|Ramen
|Pork, Wheat, Egg
|660 Coins
|3 Stars
|Roast
|Any Meat
|300 Coins
|1 Stars
|Royal Burger
|Pork, Venison, Wheat, Any Vegetable, Cheese
|2,300 Coins
|5 Stars
|Sausage and Sauerkraut Platter
|Pork, Cabbage, Potato
|884 Coins
|3 Stars
|Schnitzel
|Poultry, Wheat, Canola
|854 Coins
|3 Stars
|Shawarma
|Venison, Rice, Lemon, Cinnamon, Garlic
|1,800 Coins
|5 Stars
|Shish Taouk
|Poultry, Rice, Lemon, Garlic, Oregano
|1,100 Coins
|5 Stars
|Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry
|Poultry, Broccoli, Canola, Dreamango, Pineapple
|2,100 Coins
|5 Stars
|Tandoori Chicken
|Poultry, Chili, Pepper, Cumin, Paprika
|964 Coins
|4 Stars
|Tourtière
|Venison, Wheat, Potato, Any Vegetable
|1,700 Coins
|4 Stars
|Turkey Leg
|Poultry, Cumin, Paprika, Agave
|884 Coins
|4 Stars
|Turnip Tartiflette
|Pork, Turnip, Cheese
|863 Coins
|3 Stars
|Yakisoba
|Pork, Wheat, Cabbage
|710 Coins
|3 Stars
