How to claim free Diablo Dark Gift box

Diablo is hosting a mystery giveaway for fans in the form of the Dark Gift box and we’ve got everything you need to know to claim your prize.

The Diablo Dark Gift is an IRL giveaway from Blizzard and Fuuji that rewards fans of the franchise with their own little piece of Sanctuary.

From T-Shirts to gift cards and replica items of some of the series’ most iconic ingredients and consumables, there’s a lot up for grabs and you can claim a box for yourself by following a few simple steps.

How to claim Diablo Dark Gift giveway box

To get started you’ll need to have an active Twitter account to start the registration.

Once you’ve got that taken care of, follow along with these instructions:

Prepare a new tweet and insert “#HailDiablo + #DiabloPromo” anywhere in the text Await confirmation from the official Diablo account that you’ve been selected as a winner. Click the provided link and enter your correct contact information and shipping address. Check your email for a registration notification after completing the process.

Once that’s all done all you have to do is wait for the goodies to arrive at your doorstep.

Claim your gift from Hell. 🎁 💀 Just tweet #HailDiablo + #DiabloPromo and you may receive a free gift delivered from Sanctuary to your doorstep. 📜 Rules: https://t.co/Aab353lyst pic.twitter.com/lRJ8z0yGf4 — Diablo (@Diablo) December 17, 2021

What can you win in the Dark Gift set?

According to the official rules, eligible users may end up with any of these rewards:

Health Potion

Mana Potion

Blizzard Diablo 2 Remastered pin

$25 in-game Diablo code

Pouch of Monster Teeth

Vial of fake blood

Insect lollipop

Rusted key

Fake crow

All of these items are compiled in pre-determined boxes and assigned at random to the winners.

It’s important to note that only United States residents are eligible for entry this time around, so anyone hoping to get a box across the seas will have to sit this one out.