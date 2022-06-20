Diablo Immortal player count: Pre-registrations & installs so far in 2022

Wondering how many people play Diablo Immortal? Our handy hub has you covered with the latest stats for Blizzard’s free-to-play title.

Diablo Immortal brings the demon-slaying action to both mobile and PC. Despite receiving a lot of hype from the community, the game has made headlines for its pricey microtransactions, which have led to the game securing a whopping $24 million in just two weeks.

This success has been helped by the title’s large population, which has helped the developers reach this dizzying figure. Like most free-to-play titles, Diablo Immortal enables players from around the world to delve into its environments completely free of charge.

As a result, many adventurers have installed the title on numerous devices. So, if you wish to know how many people play Diablo Immortal, then our hub has you covered.

How many people play Diablo Immortal?

As of writing, Diablo Immortal has over 10 million installs. This figure was announced via the official Twitter account, which stated that Diablo Immortal has been “the biggest launch in franchise history.”

Interestingly, the game also received 30 million pre-registrations. While the game has garnered a huge amount of backlash from the game’s player base, it’s clear that Diablo Immortal has been successful.

Of course, this number will likely fluctuate as more players hit the end-game wall and discover how expensive gear acquisition is, but for now, the title has a fairly substantial community.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Diablo Immortals player count. Make sure you check out our Diablo Immortal page for all the latest news and guides.

