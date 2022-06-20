Diablo Immortal continues to make headlines for its expensive microtransactions, but how much has Blizzard’s free-to-play game earned so far?

Diablo Immortal has brought the demon-hunting mayhem to both mobile and PC, giving players the chance to take their adventures on the go. Despite this, the free-to-play title has received backlash for its microtransactions, with many fans calling out the devs for the amount of money it costs to acquire good gear.

In fact, a Twitch streamer recently deleted his Diablo Immortal account after spending 25k on the game’s microtransactions. One player has even created a Diablo Immortal summon simulator that shows how much money players could potentially pay for just one 5-star gem.

Advertisement

So, if you’re wondering how much Diablo Immortal has earned so far, then our handy hub has you covered.

How much money has Diablo Immortal earned so far?

According to AppMagic, Diablo Immortal has earned $24 million in revenue thanks to its microtransactions. With over 10 million mobile users who’ve downloaded the free-to-play title on Google Play and the App Store, there is a huge playerbase that is consistently spending money.

Whether the developers will make any changes to the current way it handles its microtransactions remains to be seen, but many of the game’s players aren’t happy. This is especially true when looking at how gear is acquired.

Advertisement

Read More: Diablo Immortal review

In response to the recent backlash, a number of Diablo fans have been concerned that this kind of system could be making its way into future titles. However, Global Community Lead, Adam Fletcher, has stated that paid content for Diablo 4 will only include “optional cosmetic items and eventually full expansions.”

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about how much Diablo Immortal has earned so far. Make sure you check out our Diablo Immortal page for all the latest news and guides.