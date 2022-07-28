Diablo Immortal has raked in over $100 million in just 2 months

Andrew Highton . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Diablo Immortal mobile is Blizzard’s free-to-play, handheld version of the popular MMO. The game’s microtransactions have proven to be a win for the company earning over $100 million in two months.

A version of Diablo that you can play on the go sounds like an appealing concept for fans of the long-running role-playing MMO, and the evidence would suggest that this is the case.

Despite reservations over Diablo’s microtransactions and accusations that the game is pay-to-win, Diablo Immortal has been downloaded well over 20 million times already.

After initial reports that the game was earning $1 million per day, those claims have been shut down with evidence reportedly suggesting that its revenue is far greater than initial projections.

Diablo Immortal earns $100 million for Blizzard Entertainment

It doesn’t seem to matter what issues or problems come the way of the game, whether it’s misbehaving Battle Pass XP or a delayed release in China, Diablo Immortal is proving to be very profitable.

According to Sensor Tower, a digital analytics platform targeting mobile data, Diablo Immortal has reached $100 million in revenue since its launch, and the release has been so good that it got to that total quicker than Fortnite did on mobile.

In comparison, Pokemon Go took two weeks to reach $100 million, which is understandable given the franchise’s worldwide appeal to all age groups, whereas Fortnite took twelve weeks.

Sensor Tower also feels that the eventual release in China has given Diablo Immortal a giant boost: “During its first two days of release, Diablo Immortal ranked as the No. 1 most downloaded app across all categories on the Apple App Store in the country [China]. On launch day, it ranked as the No. 3 top grossing game on the marketplace.”

This tells us that if Blizzard had been able to secure the MMO a day one debut in China, then we may have been looking at a far shorter time to reach the $100 million figure.

Nevertheless, the game is already a massive win for Blizzard and it begs the question, can the game keep this momentum sustained over a longer period of time?