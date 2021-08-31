Simple Diablo 2 Resurrected change would fix long-running NPC complaint

Diablo 2 Resurrected has recreated one of the greatest stories in gaming history, but one of the main issues with it is that fans can’t hear it correctly.

As Diablo 2 Resurrected lurks on the Eastern horizon, players both old and new are strapping on their armor and preparing for battle.

With the beta’s lack of features diving fans down the middle, players have been making suggestions about slight alterations that would have a huge impact on how the game plays out.

While some of these have received Executive Producer Rod Fergusson’s seal of approval, this very minor fix has escaped his gaze despite being one of the best so far.

Diablo 2 Resurrected dialogue change

For anyone who has ever engaged with the likes of Deckard Cain for a fireside chat, you’ll probably have attempted to wander away as he speaks, expecting him to continue. This, however, isn’t the case.

Whether it’s an NPC or the Moldy Tome that lurks within the bowels of Stony Fields, players need to stand in one spot in order to hear the full dialogue. While the only major issue in cities or bases is misclicking, when you’re standing still out in the wilds of Sanctuary you’re a sitting duck.

Enter one player, who has made a simple yet effective suggestion that would completely solve this issue: “how about being able to listen to NPCs while playing?”

Noting that this system is enabled in Diablo 3, they write “‘And so it came to pass…’ I think that’s the only part I have heard of the Moldy Tome after my first play 20 years ago. It would be awesome if you can play while listening or selling/buying while talking in town.”

The comments are filled with players sharing their own experience of story narratives getting cut off at literally the worst point imaginable, as well as backing the suggestion that Blizzard add something like this to the game.

“Yeah, I would love this. I hadn’t played for 16 or 17 years before I bought the digital game a few months ago, and still reflexively clicked away there, didn’t listen to a word Cain had to say!” one player writes.

“I submitted this exact suggestion through the bug reporting system during beta. It would be a nice bonus to immersion and lore without forcing you to stop playing the game,” comments another.

Will we see Blizzard add this feature to Diablo 2 Resurrected? We’ll have to see what happens upon release, so probably best to “stay awhile an-.”