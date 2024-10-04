Diablo 4’s lead developers share their favorite Spiritborn build ahead of Vessel of Hatred release

Diablo 4’s lead developers, Fergusson and Hall, are sharing secrets about their favorite Spiritborn builds ahead of the Vessel of Hatred release on October 8 – if you can’t wait to play the expansion, then learn from the creators themselves.

With Vessel of Hatred, fans get the franchise’s first region expansion, Nahantu, and a brand-new class, Spiritborn.

This class, inspired by Nahantu’s dense jungles, taps into four Spirit Guardians – Jaguar, Eagle, Gorilla, and Centipede – that players can mix and match for different playstyles.

During an interview with Xbox, Rod Fergusson, the head of Diablo, and systems designer Aislinn Hall spilled the beans on what makes the new Spiritborn class so special. But near the end of the podcast, Fergusson and Hall couldn’t resist sharing their favorite builds.

Xbox YouTube

Fergusson loves the fast-paced Jaguar-Centipede hybrid, calling it a “speedy slasher-poison machine.”

Hall, on the other hand, adores Eagle for mobility, but admits she’s obsessed with Jaguar’s aggressive, thrashing attacks. She summed it up as “kill fast, kill more.”

The Spiritborn class doesn’t just look cool – it’s got some serious gameplay depth. You can combine skills from any of the Spirit Guardians, leading to endless variations.

Fergusson mentioned Centipede’s ability to plant eggs in enemies that explode into poisonous clouds, doing his dirty work for him. For someone who plays Diablo to rack up kills in record time, this class is all about ruthless efficiency.

As for Vessel of Hatred itself, the expansion is packed with new monsters, co-op modes, and darker, scarier landscapes. Nahantu’s ancient jungles are crawling with Mephisto’s corruption, and players can expect all kinds of horrors when they step into the new region.

With the release date just around the corner, now is the time to study up on Spiritborn builds and Vessel of Hatred’s mechanics. The expansion drops October 8 with a Co-Op mode named Dark Citadel, the Undercity region, and the Mercenaries mechanic.